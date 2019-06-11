It really sounds like Cardi B is going through growing pains, even though it's her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who's growing. The Invasion of Privacy's only daughter blasted into this world nearly a year ago and her mom can't stop talking about it. Cardi B's Instagram about Kulture turning 11 months old is super sweet and emotional and fans are eating it up. In fact, Kulture's dad, rapper Offset from the group Migos, got in on it, too. I'm sure having a kid grow up is one of those things you don't really get until you get it, ya know?

In the beginning, Cardi B and Offset went out of their way to keep their daughter's identity private. If and when Cardi posted a picture of her little one, it was almost exclusively with an emoji over her face or from behind. Finally, a few weeks before Christmas 2018, Cardi B gifted her fans with the sweetest photo of a little baby I've ever seen, face and all. It was simply a picture of Kulture chilling in a car seat with a big bow on her head looking up.

No staged photo shoot. No special lighting. Just an adorable AF baby picture. Cardi B captioned that photo, "My heart."

Frankly? My heart, too.

Now, fans are being treated to a whirlwind of Kulture photos as Cardi B processes that her little baby is getting older. On June 10, Cardi posted multiple pictures of her little one with some seriously mom-tastic captions.

On one closeup of Kulture hanging on to sunglasses, Cardi B wrote:

What’s wrong with me? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine,I’m fine, I’m fine. I'm madly, overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks @offsetyrn.

She followed that photo up with a post featuring Kulture being perhaps the most precious creature of all time in a little beach chair and bucket hat. Again, Cardi B utilized the sobbing emojis, typing out: "My baby 😭😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩KULTURE"

Lastly, Cardi B posted a mother-daughter moment in an empty concert venue. According to her caption, this picture was taken the "day before summer jam."

Over on her Instagram stories, in between choreographed videos of her fans dancing to her music, Cardi B snuck in a quick video of Kulture standing on her own. "I'm emotional today and I can't help it," she wrote. "My baby growing."

Instagram/Cardi B

Meanwhile, Kulture's dad Offset is feeling the love, too. He posted his own sweet photo of himself and Kulture with the caption: "MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG 1 IN A MONTH U BEAUTIFUL BLESSING FROM GOD #daddysgirl I LOVE YOU."

Not that I would ever pick favorites, but this might be at the top of my Kulture-photo list. Look at that flower headband! Look at those cheeks! Look at those little fingers!

Kulture officially turns 1 year old on July 10 and I can only imagine what kind of celebration is in store for her. Happy almost birthday, little one! Fans are having so much fun getting to know you.