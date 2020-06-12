In my opinion, beauty tips from celebrities are only as good as they are affordable. And Cardi B just divulged a seriously attainable beauty secret. On her Instagram Live on June 8, Cardi B shared her nourishing DIY hair mask that you can pretty much make with the contents of your fridge. And you can still find the videos on her Instagram under Hair Day.

“It’s just a good hair mask to help your hair grow. And all the good things you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair,” the rapper says. She also says that the mask works wonders for both her thick natural hair and Kulture’s curly, coiled hair. Alongside all this wisdom, fans also got to see Cardi B’s gorgeous, long, natural hair.

The recipe itself includes argan oil, black castor oil, olive oil, mayo, bananas, honey, avocados, and eggs. “I know it’s a lot of oil, but my baby’s hair needs to be really hydrated like mine,” Cardi B says. For the best results, she makes sure to really blend together the recipe, noting that avocado pieces are not easy to get out of your hair.

Before she applies the mask, her hair is on the thicker side and a bit frizzy from being blow-dried two days ago. But afterward, she shows off how glossy and shiny the mask made her hair, as well as how it defined Kulture’s curl pattern. But though Cardi B sings the praises of her mask and showed fans the impressive results, does it actually work?

“Hair masks that contain food aren’t as effective. The size of the molecules in food (avocados, eggs, bananas, etc.) is bigger than the ones that are in our hair. This means that the molecules will just sit on top of the hair, as opposed to penetrating the hair strand,” Long Island hairstylist and natural hair expert Melissa Cee tells Elite Daily. However, she notes that all the oils are great for nourishing hair. Instead of using your pantry to make a mask, however, Cee says, “I would recommend, as a Natural Hair Stylist, to do a hot oil treatment with the oils [Cardi B] listed instead.”

It seems like Cardi B’s wisdom truly knows no bounds. A DIY hair mask is a great way to give yourself a salon moment without breaking the bank or leaving the house. If you need a little treat-yourself time, try the modified Cardi B mask.