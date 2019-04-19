In case you haven't heard yet, Cardi B makes an appearance in husband Offset's new music video for his song "Clout" and the looks are, but of course, unbelievably extra. The singer makes her first appearance about a minute and fifty seconds into the video and manages to rock two different eccentric looks throughout. And while her outfits are one thing, Cardi B's "Clout" music video beauty looks are quite another and I am here to break each one down for you.

Whether you're a die-hard Cardi fan or not, you likely know that the 26-year-old has a thing for over-the-top looks — and her beauty beats in the "Clout" music video are no exception. Well luckily for those that want to replicate the looks from the new music video, the makeup artist, nail artist, and hair stylist behind Cardi's "Clout" image all revealed the products that went into creating the different styles — and suprisingly, everything is pretty affordable.

The first look that we'll dissect is Cardi's makeup look. The rapper rocks the same intricately-designed eye makeup look throughout the entire video, and thankfully her makeup artist, Erika LaPearl, gave her followers a complete look at all of the products and steps involved via her Instagram account.

The Makeup Look

The MUA starts off by explaining the skincare steps that went behind Cardi's look and then proceeds with the face makeup. LaPearl notes Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright Eye Cream ($38, Sephora) as a key player in achieving Cardi's flawless complexion. And then goes on to explain that she used Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer ($32, Sephora) and Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer in shade 340 ($26, Sephora) to create the base for the makeup look.

Now, on to the star player of the look: the eyes. To create the ultra-sharp cateye with dashes of orange, yellow, and white, LaPearl used Fenty Beauty's Flyliner ($20, Sephora) for the cat eye and then traced it with a glitter eyeliner. For the shadows she used Fenty Beauty's Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette ($59, Sephora) and a white shimmer from Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Foil Palette ($38, Sephora). She topped off the look using sky-high false lashies from eyelash brand Doll Beauty.

The eye look wouldn't be complete without Cardi's perfectly-arched brows which LaPearl explains that she used Anastasia Beverly Hills' Dipbrow Pomade in Ash Brown ($18, Sephora) and Brow Wiz in Dark Brown ($21, Sephora).

The MUA chose to pair the dramatic eye look with a simple glossy lip and used Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow ($18, Sephora).

Finally, to give Cardi's cheekbones and body that major glow, LaPearl used Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Highlighter in Mean Money and Hustla Baby ($36, Sephora) on the cheekbones and Fenty's Body Lava ($59, Sephora) on her body.

The Hair

Cardi pulled out two very different hair styles for the "Clout" music video, both looks styled by none other than celebrity hair stylist Tokyo Stylez. The first look was a black and yellow striped wig styled into a high ponytail with a faux leather headband.

The second look paid major homage to Cardi's breakout song "Bodak Yellow" in a way that is quite literal. The rapper rocked a long bright yellow wig styled into two high pigtails atop a yellow cap. She rocked the style along with a yellow corset, long yellow gloves, while laying on top of a large pile of lemons — as one does.

The Nails

In typical Cardi fashion she rocked a set of nails that were anything but basic. Cardi's nail artist Jenny Bui created a acrylic nails that depict a black and white racing flag with yellow, orange, and red flames stemming from the cuticle. To achieve the look, Bui used NCLA's Va Va Vroom Nail Wraps ($10, NCLA Beauty) for the black and white checkered flag look and then used yellow, orange, and red nail polishes to hand paint the flames.

As with most of Cardi's ensembles, it certainly took a village (and a whole lot of products). But I mean, it only makes sense since it's Cardi and her looks are anything but ordinary. I definitely can't wait to see what the star pulls off next.