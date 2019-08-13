May we all one day have the sheer confidence of Cardi B showing off her new implants on social media. The "Money" rapper recently jumped on Instagram to give fans a peek at her updated look and the girl is popping in every sense of the word. Cardi B has been open about plastic surgery before and discussed her breast augmentation after having her daughter, Kulture. However, Cardi B's breast implant joke on Instagram is less of a PSA about the surgery process and more of a fun post just for the hell of it. (Love to love.)

On Aug. 12, Cardi B posted the smoldering photo of herself rocking bright red pants, chunky kicks, unicorn-colored hair, and a sheer mesh top with some intentionally placed opaque details. There's no way around it: this shirt was designed to show off one specific body part. I look up to Cardi B for a lot of reasons, but one, in particular, is that despite a B.S. society that has historically judged women for the decisions they make on their appearances, she is owning every single piece of herself.

Cardi B jokingly made fun of her new chest by captioning the photo: "I can’t swim so I bought these titties so I can float."

Cardi B for president. Honestly.

Fans loved her hilarious commentary and sounded off in the comments with messages like "you're a genius" and "the caption is everything."

As previously mentioned, this is hardly the first time Cardi B has spoken about altering her body. She's famously chatted about receiving below the board butt injections in a woman's basement in Queens before her come up as the famous rapper we know today. She also reportedly had to cancel a show at the 92G Spring Bling Festival over Memorial Day weekend due to health concerns following surgery. A source told US Weekly she was "focusing on her health and the advice of her doctors." Elite Daily previously reached out to Cardi B's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

At the beginning of May, Cardi B spoke with E! News about why it's important to her to be open about plastic surgery with her fans.

"I don’t like lying about things," she explained. "Like, when you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like, boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it’s actually, like, a very long process, recovery."

On May 8, she spoke about her decision to get liposuction with Entertainment Tonight. She explained:

I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy.' It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.

My biggest takeaway here is confidence is sexy, no matter what you decide to do or not do to your body.

As always, thanks for the reminder, Cardi B.