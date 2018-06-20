Listen up, everyone. Cardi B wants you to know that her baby shower is not going to be some old lady type of affair. The famed rapper wants her baby shower to be lit and, honestly, I’m not even surprised. She’s Cardi B, after all, and she’s no shrinking violet. She’s a master of the mic and of the stage. And now she’s about to be a master of motherhood as well! In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 25-year-old rapper talked about life, motherhood, and her baby shower. And you know what? Cardi B’s baby shower details range from non-traditional to downright wild.

Cardi B and her fiancé Offset (of the rap group Migos) made the cover of the July issue of Rolling Stone and they revealed just about everything you ever wanted to know about their life together. And as part of that sharing session, Cardi explained what she wants her baby shower to be like:

I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s--- is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate.

She’s got a point there! I don't know about you, but I cannot imagine Cardi having a brunch-time baby shower with croissants and mimosas. She’s so much cooler than that and it sounds like she knows it, too!

David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In any case, Cardi’s baby shower, she assures Rolling Stone, is going to be after hours. Way past dinnertime and well into the night:

I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah. S---, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?

There’s that Cardi B humor everyone knows and loves!

In addition to talking about her baby shower, which doesn’t yet have a date, Cardi and Offset also talked about their relationship as a whole.

During the interview, Cardi explained that she’s gotten a lot of flack for having a baby with Offset, who has three other children:

People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom, but I know I’m not having a baby with a s--tty ass man.

Offset backed her up and explained that what they have together is genuine love and that he respects women to the fullest degree:

We really love each other. She's real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful … My mama was the man of my household. Guys, fellas! You'll lose your wife trying to stop them from being the best they can.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple also revealed their initial reactions to the news that they were expecting. And it’s so cute! Here’s how Offset reacted when Cardi told him via FaceTime that he was going to be a dad again:

He was like, ‘What? Are you sure?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And then he just started smiling really hard.

But that sense of joy also came with a lot of responsibility and Cardi was initially unsure how to handle it. But Offset, Cardi says, eased her anxieties:

He said, ‘What do you mean, what are you going to do? You’re going to keep it.’ … A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career. It was like, ‘You can't do this. This might f--- up your career.’

Obviously, Cardi chose to keep the baby and it’s done nothing but further invigorate her career. People are over the moon for her and Offset, and she seems so genuinely excited to be a mom. So, everything worked out in the end!