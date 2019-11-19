Cardi B is known for her catchy lyrics in the booth and outspoken nature on the 'Gram. When it comes to speaking out about the things she's passionate about, nothing is off the table — including the President. In Cardi B's "73 Questions" video with Vogue, she slammed Donald Trump for harmful policies and rhetoric.

In the Nov. 19 episode of Vogue's part-house-tour-part-rapid-fire interview, Cardi B walked viewers through her grandmother's New York City apartment, which she lovingly calls "the hood." She answered questions about growing up in the Bronx, family life, and becoming a mother, before the interviewer segued into a few political questions.

It's no secret Cardi B isn't here for Trump and his policies. In January 2019, she ranted about his decision to send government employees back to work without pay during the government shutdown. So, when she was asked who her least favorite president is, the answer was no surprise to her fans.

"The one that’s going to get impeached," she said. "The third one that’s going to get impeached."

The interviewer dug deeper, asking Cardi what she'd ask the president if she was invited to the White House. "If you don’t love every American citizen, why become President?" she replied.

Check out the moments at the 12:04 mark below.

Vogue on YouTube

If you think Cardi isn't informed enough to speak on the political system, you are mistaken. She's well-read on the justice system and has taken a special interest in it as of late.

"You love reading up about the political system and former U.S. presidents, what is something you learned about the system that really struck you?" the interviewer asked.

"The system was never made for us," she replied. "Just living in my neighborhood made me want to speak up, always. Seeing the injustice, seeing how kids my age, my color, darker, are being treated in my neighborhood. That made me want to be involved."

Speaking of using her platform, she also discussed her support of 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who she interviewed in August 2019 as part of his campaign efforts. "What I like about Bernie Sanders is that he's been doing this for a long time. He's a natural humanitarian," she said. "You know there's people that just care for the world, they just want to care of people, that's their passion. They don't do it for the money."

Cardi B's message to Donald Trump was a powerful one. But, hopefully, she won't feel the need to ask the same question of the next person who occupies the Oval Office.