Fashion's biggest night has arrived, and celebrities are bringing their A-game to the red carpet. This year's Met Gala theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and everyone is showing up in their most extravagant and striking looks. One thing no one can stop talking about is Cardi B's Met Gala 2019 look. I'm pretty sure I audibly gasped when I saw it, and that's saying a lot, considering there were many stars wearing over-the-top outfits tonight. But dare I say... Cardi's might take the cake?

Cardi doesn't do anything low-key, and this night is no exception. She showed up alone, not keen to let anyone else steal her spotlight. And her Thom Browne dress was the epitome of the camp theme. The insanely extra look was filled with down and sewn almost like a quilt, with feathers at the hem and on the shoulders. The dress had sequins on the chest and a beaded headpiece that kept her hair covered, revealing only her face. Like other celebs this evening, Cardi came in with an entourage who helped her fluff out her dress before she walked up the stairs. And she posed like the whole world was watching.

If you look closely, you'll even notice that the design has anatomically correct stitching, including beaded nipples, a belly button, and a labia. It's amazing that a fully covered look can exude such sensuality, but Cardi has definitely done it. She's covered from head-to-toe, but she looks insanely hot at the same time. I mean this both figuratively and literally... because you guys, I think I might be sweating to death if I tried to wear this out in public.

Many fans thought Cardi would show up with Offset on the carpet tonight, but where would he have even had room to stand? This is definitely a look that is better served solo. Offset might be better off watching Cardi slay from the comfort of his own living room. And after all, we've been seeing the couple together a lot lately.

Cardi, fresh off the heels of her six BBMA wins, has a lot to be excited about — she's working on new music and a new collection with Fashion Nova, set to launch May 8. She's also showing off major PDA with her hubby Offset at red carpet events. The couple, who broke up back in December after rumors surfaced that Offset had been cheating, have been making it clear that they're back and better than ever in 2019. At the 2019 Grammys on February 10 and the 2019 BBMAs on May 1, they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

I was waiting all night to see what Cardi would bless us with at the Met Gala, and she absolutely did not disappoint. The camp theme is perfect for her, since she's the queen of shameless over-the-top looks and artistic expression. And I'm pretty sure this will go down as one of Cardi's most-loved and iconic looks. Quilted bodysuit... but make it fashion!