It's hard to believe, but little Kulture Kiari Cephus is already a year old! Yup, Cardi B and Offset's daughter turned 1 one Wednesday, July 10, and Cardi B and Offset's photos of Kulture on her first birthday are the sweetest things you'll ever see. The two rapper parents let the little one stay up until midnight to ring in her first birthday as soon as they possibly could. The little celebration included balloons, cupcakes, and a bath for Kulture to wash cake out of her hair.

Cardi B started off Kulture's online birthday celebrations with a cute photo of the two of them. In the shot, Cardi and Kulture appear to be in their kitchen, there are balloons everywhere, a big tray of cupcakes sitting next to Kulture (who's sitting up on the counter), and Kulture is smearing a cupcake all over her mom's face.

"A little quick 12 o clock turn up," Cardi said in her caption. "My baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....OK goodbye."

Offset also posted an adorable photo of his daughter to his Instagram. It showed Kulture laying down and smiling, wearing a pink tutu and a onesie that reads "50% Kiari, 50% Cardi, 100% Kulture." Literally, the cutest.

"YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU," Offset said in his caption.

Happy birthday, Kulture!

Cardi also posted a selfie video of her and Kulture post-cupcake mess. Kulture gave some amazing side eye in the video. She really is her mother's daughter.

First birthdays are always a big milestone for babies. Of course, they've been living and growing for a year and that's huge, but it's also a milestone for first-time parents (which Cardi B is, Kulture is Offset's fourth child), marking that they made it through their first year of parenting. And for Cardi and Offset, the buildup to Kulture turning 1 has been an emotional one.

On June 10, just one month out of the little one's birthday, Cardi posted an Instagram of Kulture that showed how blown away at fast time goes by with kids.

"My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it," she captioned the photo of Kulture holding sunglasses. "What’s wrong with me? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine. I'm madly, overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks @offsetyrn."

Offset, equally shook by Kulture's impending birthday, posted on Instagram about her 11-month mark as well.

The photo showed Offset holding Kulture and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG 1 IN A MONTH U BEAUTIFUL BLESSING FROM GOD #daddysgirl I LOVE YOU," he said in his caption. I'm tellin' ya, first birthdays are emotional!

Cardi is the definition of hardworking mom. She frequently takes Kulture with her when she travels, posting cute photos of the two of them napping on private planes while she does it. She did reveal that she feels some mom guilt when she's working, though.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in May, she said of having to travel so much for work,

It makes me sad sometimes because it's like, 'Oh, my gosh, all that traveling.' I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up ... every single time that she gets on an airplane, it's all good until the landing. She starts crying, and I just be feeling so sad because I know the pain, you know, when your ears pop.

"And sometimes I wake up in the morning and she's in my bed and I just want to cuddle and [I can't]," she continued. "It is getting harder because she knows me. She recognizes more now and that's, like, you can just tell she wants me to be there. Sometimes, when she sees me leaving, she looks up and goes, 'B*tch, where you going?'"

Hopefully Cardi feels less and less mom guilt as Kulture gets older and is able to come along on the travels more often.

Happy first birthday, Kulture!