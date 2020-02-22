Justin Bieber put himself in the hot seat recently, and he definitely faced a lot heat afterwards. On an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, he ranked his wife Hailey Baldwin's friends, and Cara Delevingne did not particularly like his answer. Cara Delevingne's Instagam calling out Justin Bieber is brutal, and TBH, the whole exchange is kind of painful.

Bieber's appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday, Feb. 20 included a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, where Corden asked Bieber to rank his wife's friends. The celebs in question were Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Delevingne. If Bieber didn't respond to the question, he would've had to consume a bull penis, and since he didn't want to go there (who could blame him?), he answered the question quickly. "Alright, alright, alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne," he admitted. However, he made sure he was able to explain himself to Corden before he moved onto the next question.

"Here's the thing, let's go back to it though," he began. "I know Kendall, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara." The singer looked visibly nervous, being put in a position that he clearly didn't want to be in. "So, I have nothing against those people," he continued. "It's just I have a better relationship with [Kendall]."

If you're not familiar with the Spill Your Guts game, it involves Corden and a celebrity guest asking one another potentially dangerous questions, and if they refuse to answer they have to eat a gross-out item. Unfortunately, when this question came up, the item up for grabs was a bull penis. Despite his attempts to fix his answer by justifying it, Delevingne took to Instagram after it aired, posting the portion of the video in which Bieber rates her as the least favorite.

The thread shows two photos of Bieber and Delevingne from the past: one with Delevingne decked out in a candy-striped costume and Bieber performing, and the other featuring Delevingne — in her shaved head era when she was prepping to play a woman fighting cancer in the film Life in a Year— and Bieber goofing off, wearing matching National Hockey League shirts.

Delevingne captioned the post: "Now vs. Then If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis." The caption seems to reveal that Bieber had blocked Develingne on Instagram for some reason.

In the beginning of their game of Spill Your Guts, Bieber first picked bird saliva for Corden and asked him the first question on the card, that read, "I'm 25-years-old. Harry Styles is also 25-years-old. Which 25-year-old is more talented?" Corden elected to drink the bird saliva rather than bite that bullet. One of the other questions posed to Bieber was, "Which country has the worst fans?" Of course, Bieber drank the item instead, which was a shrimp and chili pepper smoothie. You can watch the whole game of Spill Your Guts below.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Bieber's Spill Your Guts answer and Delevingne's post does suggest that there's a bit of bad blood between the "Yummy" singer and the Carnival Row actor. TBH, Delevingne's response almost physically hurts, but so did Bieber's sharp-shooting answer on The Late Late Show. Hopefully the two celebs can work this out.