According to Masini, their body language at the Burberry Fashion Show certainly makes a convincing argument that there could be a romance between them. But the way that they relate to the camera suggests they have different outlooks when it comes to the paparazzi.

"Because of her background, growing up as the child of Michael Jackson, in the news for salacious reasons, for the most part, her relationship with the cameras is different than Cara’s, and she’s more connected to Cara in these photos," Masini tells Elite Daily. "Cara is more connected to the cameras."

This totally makes sense considering that Delevingne is a model and is probably pretty used to getting media attention, while Jackson might feel slightly less at ease.

"[Jackson] is not full towards the cameras, showing that the cameras are not her primary focus, [Delevingne] is," says Masini.