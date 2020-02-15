Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne took to Instagram to celebrate the day of love, but the pair had a little more on their minds than a simple display of affection. They each posted the same photo, and by sharing it, they passed along a special message that addressed love on so many levels. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's Valentine's Day Instagram is pure romance.

The couple is notorious with fans for romantic posts. Some of these included the cutest birthday pictures featuring Delevingne's surprise birthday gift to Benson. Continuing the tradition, on Friday, Feb. 14, they each uploaded a picture of them kissing on a balcony, overlooking a sunset at the beach. The photo itself is as romantic as it gets, but upon closer inspection, the caption also reveals a twist on your typical celeb V-Day post.

Benson and Delevingne both captioned their Valentine's posts, saying, "A kiss with a cause," continuing, "This Valentine’s Day when you share a photo of you and a loved one—a significant other, a friend, a pet—you can also raise awareness and help create a future with more survivors thanks to @su2c#KissCancerGoodbye campaign."

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) made the "Kiss Cancer Goodbye" campaign for V-Day to inspire others to show their love for the special people in their life, as well as some love for those battling cancer. Inspiring others to share the love, Delevingne and Benson couple-coordinated in the photo, both wearing green and similar hairstyles. Not only were they inspiring as some serious romantic goals, but they took to the platform to assist SU2C with an important message of love and loved ones with cancer.

Back on Dec. 18, 2019 Delevingne surprised her girlfriend with a trip to Morocco for her birthday. Benson turned 30 and was honestly shocked at the birthday gift, captioning her post on IG, "I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side." Romantic as ever, she continued, "I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet."

Delevingne's birthday surprise back in December was also followed by the sweetest Instagram post ever, with Delevingne gushing, "Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters." She continued, "It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place."

Fans will be happy to see that the couple is still going strong. It's safe to say that these two lovebirds are #couplegoals. They first met on the set of the rock-and-roll drama, Her Smell, back in April 2018 and haven't shown any signs of slowing down since.