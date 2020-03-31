It's never a sure thing which streaming series will hit and which will not. People posting about watching a particular show leads to others checking it out until there's a landslide of viewers watching a documentary called Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. But this stranger-than-fiction documentary series had viewers asking a lot of questions when it was over. For instance, can you still visit Doc Antle’s zoo? Would you believe the answer is yes?

Now, on the one hand, it's not like Doc Antle was directly part of Joe Exotic's murder-for-hire plot. He was just the inspiration for the dude to open "Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic National Park." Doc Antle and his Myrtle Beach Safari, The Institute for Greater Endangered and Rare Species (aka T.I.G.E.R.S), was sort of ancillary to the tale.

But he's not exactly an innocent bystander. Born Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle, Bhagavan "Doc" Antle leaves fans asking a lot of questions in Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. But even though his portrayal in the documentary might not leave the best taste in your mouth and there was a raid on his compound in December of 2019, he and his zoo are still open for business.

Even if Netflix viewers had never heard of Antle before watching the documentary, they were probably familiar with his work. As one of the most successful owners of private zoos in the United States, Antle also has had a thriving career supplying tigers and other wild animals to Hollywood's elite for various projects.

Photos of him working with Britney Spears from her famous 2001 VMAs "Slave 4 U" performance are only the tip of the iceberg. (He supplied the tiger that sat upstage, and is visible in the video footage from the performance.) Antle has been providing exotic wildlife for movies as well, like the Ace Ventura series to 1998's Dr. Doolittle with Eddie Murphy. He even turned up on Jay Leno once as a guest.

Before the release of this documentary, big names were still visiting Antle regularly. Just a few days before the release of the Netflix documentary, WWE legend The Undertaker and his wife visited the zoo. (It was a tie-in to a bit that aired later on Smackdown that included a "Save The Tigers" PSA.) They even posted pics on Instagram.

Even with the controversy, it seems like Antle is maintaining business as usual for the park and the tigers.