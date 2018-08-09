I'm sure you've heard all about the partial solar eclipse slated to mystify our sky on August 11, 2018. Occurring in the self-loving, dramatic, and heart-on-sleeve fire sign of Leo, this partial solar eclipse will force you to shed a part of your past and embrace something new, infusing the next era of your life with confidence and greatness. Since a partial solar eclipse always occurs on a new moon, it inevitably produces the same effects of this lunation, but multiplied with infinite intensity. While a new moon turns the page, a solar eclipse finishes the book so that you can start writing a new one. If you're as excited for the future as I am, then you're probably asking the million dollar question: Can you see the August 2018 partial solar eclipse? For as magical as this all sounds, seeing it in person would be the ultimate cherry on top of all the cosmic amazement.

According to Space.com, the eclipse will begin spreading darkness across the sun at 4:02 a.m. EDT and it will reach its maximum eclipse at 5:46 a.m. EDT. Although this eclipse will be "partial" rather than "total," which will subdue its transformative effects, the cosmic event will make a galvanizing appearance for several locations all across the world.

Unfortunately, if you live in the United States, you won't be one of them. According to TimeAndDate.com, the partial solar eclipse will only be visible from countries situated in north and northeastern latitudes. Examples of countries and regions that will be able to see the partial solar eclipse in person include Scandinavia, Russia, Greenland, China, and the very northeastern tips of Canada. If you're like me and you're still daydreaming of the eclipse back in the heart of America, you're going to have to give up on your dreams of seeing it with in the flesh, unless of course, you feel up to embarking on the next flight to one of these destinations.

However, just because you might not be able to see the sky darken during the eclipse doesn't mean that you'll be excluded from all the fun. In fact, you could even live stream the event from any of the internet-connected screens you have at home. Although announcements of where you can watch the partial solar eclipse online have yet to be made, according to AL.com, you should check TimeAndDate.com on the day of the eclipse, since they live streamed the total lunar eclipse that took place on July 27, 2018. As for me, watching the blood moon online still made me feel like I was one with the parts of the world who could see it in person.

Even if you forget to watch the live stream or you're unable to see it in person, know that the partial solar eclipse is affecting you on a much deeper level than sight anyway.

Since this partial solar eclipse is a member of the series of eclipses occurring on the Leo-Aquarius axis, it will alter your relationship with yourself, as well as your relationship with humanity at large. Connected to the result of the total lunar eclipse in Aquarius that we experienced on July 27, it's important to remember that while Leo is concerned with self-love, Aquarius is concerned with the collective that we each belong to. However, these two zodiac signs, while opposites, are fueled by both ego and selflessness. With these key characteristics in mind, it's easy to see that we're all in the process of learning how to not only help ourselves, but help others in the process. Let the transformations that unfold shape you into a much more authentic and honest version of yourself.