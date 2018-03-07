Spring is just around the bend in most of the country, and although I'm excited about the warmer weather, I'm totally not prepared for the rainy season. After getting caught in yet another torrential downpour, my friends and I are all wondering if you can preorder Hunter Boots x Target. April showers may bring May flowers, but for the love of Tarjay, I need protection from the elements pronto.

I love reading up on the latest fashion industry news, particularly when Target announces their upcoming designer collaborations. Target and British heritage brand Hunter are collaborating to launch exclusive versions of their iconic rain boots, outerwear, and backpacks. The collection will launch April 14, just in time to kick off the spring season, and I have a strong feeling this is going to be one of their most profitable collaborations yet.

In high school, wearing rain boots to school wasn't really a "thing." More often than not, you would see students wearing flip-flops even in the craziest of conditions. But when I graduated and went to college, rain boots became a staple. My Connecticut school is the poster child of preppy attire, and Hunter boots simply rule the campus. The running joke on campus was that it was guaranteed to rain every Tuesday, but I totally missed the memo that Hunter boots were the official rainy day mascot.

Although I went for a rival designer pair of rain boots (and loved them until the inner soles wore out), I always wanted a bright red or yellow pair of Hunters in my dorm room closet.

According to Target's press release, the Hunter collaboration will be massive, featuring over 300 items for men, women, and children. Available in select Target stores and on Target's website through June 14, the line will range from $5 to $80, and most of the items will fall under $30.

I love how Hunter's iconic, classic heritage will always withstand the changing world landscape. When the line was initially announced, I went from elated to nervous to reassured all in one go. Target is quintessential bae for making designer items accessible to everyone, especially when one pair of Hunter boots can cost up to $150.

If you happen to be in a committed, long-term relationship with Target (like I am), then rejoice, because REDcard holders will get early access to shop the Hunter drop. REDcard holders will get early access online, and also be granted the ability to order exclusive colors of select styles in the collection. If that already wasn't a big deal, those exclusive pieces will not be available to the general public. Come April 7, REDcard holders will receive extra love from this amazing collaboration.

If you're unfamiliar with the REDcard program, y'all are missing out. REDcard holders are offered early access to select events, products, and promotions. Available in a debit card or credit card format, perks include five percent cash back opportunities and free shipping. In order to not make everyone else jealous of the exclusive offers, there's also another first for everyone to enjoy. The worst thing about Target launches is that they aren't at the most ideal times, often during a school or work day, or on Sundays. I've missed out of my share of launches because of school, work, church or prior commitments. But this year, Hunter for Target is launching on a Saturday. Tarjay slay me, why don't you?

So if you've got a coveted REDcard, congrats, you get to pre-order the collection come April 7, while everyone else has to wait until the official drop on April 14. Until then, I'm going to dream of all of the colorful boots I want to snag during this amazing promotion. I could honestly cry tears of joy. My summer concert and festival pictures are going to look beyond major.