Well, several friends told me that he wasn't the most honest guy, and used to cheat his exes, but I thought, maybe he'll be different with me. Then, he started to call me by his ex name "Alyssa" several times ahhh and then he cheated on me with her.

—/u/Iza_V

Of course, there are exceptions to every rule and maybe your relationship really is that one exception! That being said, more often than not, people really don't change.

