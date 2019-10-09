Kim Kardashian took to her personal Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 8 to address the question "when can you buy KKW Beauty at Ulta?" And the answer is pretty freaking exciting.

According to Kim's post, you'll be able to shop KKW Beauty products at Ulta beginning on Sunday, Oct. 20. That's right, in less than two weeks you'll be able to buy a selection of KKW Beauty face, eye, lip, and cheek products in-stores at your local Ulta store and online at Ulta.com.

In the post announcing the Ulta launch date, Kim posted an image of herself with a bronzed beauty beat accompanied by the caption "I can’t wait to make KKW Beauty more accessible and available for you guys to swatch and find your perfect shades in person."

And when she said more accessible, she meant it as come Oct. 20 KKW Beauty will be available in all Ulta stores. Meaning, no matter which state you live in, or how big or small your store is, you can find the selection of KKW Beauty products available.

Kim K's retail partnership with Ulta marks the first and only brick and mortar store partnership that KKW Beauty has. Meaning, you can't purchase any KKW Beauty products in any other store other than Ulta. Additionally, this partnership also marks the only other retail site that you can buy KKW Beauty products on, other than KKWBeauty.com.

“I’m so excited to launch KKW Beauty at Ulta Beauty," Kim said in a press release sent to Elite Daily. "This is the first time I’m partnering with a retailer for my cosmetic line and I’m happy to be working with Ulta Beauty again after launching KKW Fragrance last year."

According to Kim, this new retail partnership is so important to her because she loves the idea of her customers being able to try her products out before purchasing. "Feedback from fans of the brand is so important to me and I can’t wait to make KKW Beauty more accessible and available for swatching and to try-on before purchasing," she continued. Therefore, come Oct. 20, you'll be able to swatch KKW Beauty products at Ulta until your heart is content, or at least until you find the perfect shade.

Now if you're wondering which products you'll be able to find at the beauty giant once they become available, you can look forward to copping things like the Crème Lipsticks in seven different shades, lip liners in three different shades, the Crème Contour and Highlight set, blushes, highlighters, mascaras, and glosses. And that's in addition to an assortment of eyeshadow palettes like the Classic Eyeshadow Palette, Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette, Classic Blossom Eyeshadow Palette, and Smokey Volume I Eyeshadow Palette.

But that's not all, Kim will also be introducing two new holiday 2019 kits that will be sold exclusively at Ulta. The two kits include the Holiday 2019 Lip Trio which will retail for $39, and the Crème Lipstick & Highlight Set which will retail for $29.

While you may not be able to cop every single KKW Beauty product at Ulta, you will be able to purchase some of the brand's best-sellers that are guaranteed to make a difference in your makeup routine. So be sure to head to your local Ulta come Sunday, Oct. 20 to start swatching and start purchasing the best of the KKW Beauty products.