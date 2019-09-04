"Thank U, Next" is truly one of those songs that never gets old, and just like I want to listen to it forever, I want to smell like it forever, too. Is that so wrong? After debating splurging on the perfume named after my fave breakup anthem ever, I realized I didn't even know where to buy it, but it turns out you can buy Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Perfume at Ulta. TBH, that makes it even more tempting, because I'm always looking for an excuse to spend my coin at Ulta. Ugh.

ICYMI, Grande started teasing the "Thank U, Next" perfume way back at the beginning of August 2019, and fans went wild before they even smelled it. That bubblegum pink, broken-heart-shaped bottle had them committed to stanning, despite not actually knowing what it smelled like. Considering Grande's previous perfumes all look adorable and smell incredible, it was safe to say her latest would be just as good, if not better than the rest. Like, one spritz, and you might be saying "thank U, next" to every other perfume you own.

When the perfume first dropped, it was sold online at Ulta exclusively:

However, on September 1, the "Thank U, Next" Eau De Parfum ($62, ulta.com) became available in stores, too, so fans could sniff before buying:

If you aren't about to drive to your local Ulta to smell one perfume, order online and rest assured it's a pretty darn good scent. Top notes include white pear and white raspberry, middle notes feature creme de coconut and pink rose petals, and base notes are grounded in macaroon sugar and velvet musk. Warm! Sweet! Coconutty! Sugar, spice, and everything nice, to boot.

According to Twitter, fans are totally obsessed, decaring it Ari's best yet:

Oh, and Twitter also alerted me to the fact that shoppers can snag hot pink "Thank U Next" socks for FREE when they place their order:

Hi, sign me UP for a cute pair of socks. I'm all about this gift-with-purchase sitch:

So, what's the deal on the free footwear, you ask? Ulta's website has the tea, sis. "FREE Cozy Socks with any $52 purchase from the Ariana Grande fragrance collection (offer valid 9/1/19-9/21/19 or while quantities last)" reads the fine print on the Ulta site, which means socks are guaranteed when you order the 1.7 oz bottle or the 3.4 oz bottle, while supplies last, obvi. The 1.7 oz version, which retails for $42, and the "Thank U Next" Eau De Parfum Travel Spray ($22, ulta.com) don't meet the spending minimum, although both are great for on-the-go purposes.

The Travel Spray doesn't have the cute, broken heart bottle, but if you're more concerned with the actual scent, it's a steal at $22:

Grande will go on to have more hit songs, of course, but "Thank U, Next" will always be iconic — it's not only catchy AF, but it's the first of her tunes to lend its name to one of her perfumes, too. To smell like the Queen of Pop herself, shop the scent online or in-store at Ulta.