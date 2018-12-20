Whether you are ready for it or not, 2018 is about to come to a close. Typically, the last couple weeks of December are a time for reflection. You're thinking about all the fun you've had this year, while setting new goals for the year ahead. One great way to look back on the highlights from your year is to use the Best Nine app for Instagram. If you've already created your most popular nine photos using the app, you might be wondering, "Can I change my 2018 Best Nine?" The answer is yes, you can definitely customize your year on Instagram. Here's how to do it.

First, make sure you've got the right app. I tried out a couple of different end-of-the-year photo collage apps and Best Nine is my favorite. It's quick and easy to use. Unfortunately, the Best Nine app is only available for iOS users. I searched the Google Play Store and could not locate the Android version of the app (there are plenty of other app options, though). The Best Nine app is a third-party app that is not affiliated with Instagram in any way.

Once you've downloaded the app to your device, it's time to get started. When you open the app, you will be prompted to select the year that you would like to review. While it's probably fun to look back on years passed, I'm going to suggest you stick with the current year, at least for the first go around. Click on "2018." Next up, the Best Nine app will prompt you to log in to your Instagram account using your Instagram handle and password. (You can also log in to your Facebook account and create your best nine photos from there, too.) Are you in? Great. Now, the app will generate your best nine photos from 2018.

Screenshot Best Nine App/Rachel Murphy

How exactly does the app decide which photos stay and which ones are out? The algorithm is based on the number of likes each photo received. Basically, the photo collage is a reflection of your nine most-liked pictures that you shared to Instagram. But, if you disagree with the app's calculations, then you can simply swap out one image for another. To do this, tap on the picture you wish to replace. Two options will appear at the bottom of your screen. You can choose to take a new picture or choose an image from your photo library to take the place of the old picture. It's so fun to reminisce on all of my favorite memories of 2018.

You can do this for all nine photos if you want. It is totally up to you. The Best Nine app also gives you other ways to customize the image. You have the option to rearrange the order that the images appear in the collage. You can also change the image size for each picture by clicking the "image scaling" button. For each photo, you get to decide whether or not the image should fill the entire square or if you want to show the full picture (even if it doesn't line up in the provided square space).

Screenshot Best Nine App/Rachel Murphy

After you have swapped in new pics, go ahead and save the image to your phone by clicking the yellow "save" button underneath the collage. You can share your best nine photos directly from the app using the "share" button or upload it from your device's photo library.

The best part? It takes less than a minute to generate your best nine photos. This way, you can do it while you watch endless Hallmark Channel holiday movies or while you're baking Christmas cookies in the kitchen.