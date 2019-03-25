Obviously he's getting love from Pats fans across the country, but Camille Kostek’s reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement might be the most supportive message he's received yet. For those of you who aren't in the know, Kostek is Gronkowski's girlfriend, and shortly after her boyfriend announced his retirement from the NFL on March 24, she took to Instagram to show her support for bae. Her caption couldn't have been any more adorable.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger,” the reporter and Sports Illustrated model, 27, wrote under an Instagram slideshow of photos of herself with Gronkowski, 29, at various Patriots-related events. “If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level.”

She continued, “For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours 😉 and I will continue to root you on in all that you do ❤️💙 WE LOVE YOU PATS NATION & @patriots !!!! #retirement #87 #HallOfFamer.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Did you hear that people? She is the biggest Gronk fan out there, don't even try! And for those of you who are reading thinking, "Wait... Gronk retired?", allow me to explain. On March 24, the former Patriots tight-end took to Instagram to announce that he was retiring from football after almost a decade of playing for the NFL.

"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today," he wrote under a picture of himself victoriously holding a Super Bowl trophy in his Patriots gear. "I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet [sic], the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving [sic] and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine."

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

"Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization," he continued. "Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next."

Kostek was there to support her boyfriend in the comments section with a similar message to the one she captioned her own photo with. "Words can’t express how proud I am of you,” she wrote. “It has been an absolute thrill watching you perform like no other out on that field. You are the best that has ever played the game if you ask me! I love you with all my heart! I will be your biggest fan in all that you do!”

Us Weekly reports Gronk and Kostek have been together since 2015, and based on all this social media love, it seems like they're still totally in love and killing it together. I can't wait to see what Gronk does next, and how his relationship with Kostek continues to thrive.