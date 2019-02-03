Sunday, Feb. 3, marks Super Bowl LIII, or the 53rd annual big game, in which the New England Patriots will face off the Los Angeles Rams. While it's likely model Gisele Bündchen, who's also the wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, will make yet another Super Bowl appearance, Patriots fans are also wondering if Camille Kostek is at the game in support of her boyfriend, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Rest assured, Kostek and New England fans alike, Camille Kostek's Instagrams from the 2019 Super Bowl confirm she is in the house and ready to celebrate.

In the days leading up to the big game, the Sports Illustrated model participated in a slew of promotional events, including acting as a co-host on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, appearing (and dancing) on the red carpet for Maxim's Big Game Experience, and promoting Beefeater Gin.

On Sunday evening, Kostek confirmed she was in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium cheering on Gronkowski after posting a couple Instagram Stories of the Super Bowl field, with the letters "LFG" emblazoned across the video (presumably standing for "let's f*cking go," a phrase Tom Brady uses quite often). She also posted a video zooming in on a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Gronkowski's face, using the lovey-dovey Instagram video filter — you know the one.

A lifelong dancer, according to Fox News, Kostek's career in sports dates back to 2013, when she first started her stint as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. In case you were wondering, yes, Gronkowski (known by his fans as "Gronk") served on the Patriots at that time. Although, Kostek denies there was anything going on between the two, other than her general knowledge of him.

"I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster," Kostek told Fox News in March 2018. "I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met."

Further squashing any possibility that the two were an item while she served on the Patriots team, Kostek continued that any sort of romantic connections between players and cheerleaders were "frowned upon." "When you make the team, you’re completely two separate entities. Although you’re a Patriots cheerleader, you are not one team. As cheerleaders, we would be removed, cut from the team. It’s now allowed.”

In 2015, Kostek left the Patriots cheerleading team to pursue her modeling career, and thus began reports of her and Gronk dating circulating like wildfire. Toward the latter half of 2015, the two seemingly confirmed that they were dating, as Kostek began posting photos of the two on Instagram ~hanging out~ and ~having date night~.

Fast forward to 2018, and both Kostek's career in sports and her relationship with Gronk have continued to take off. That year, Kostek and another model were both named the winners of Sports Illustrated's model search for the 2018 Swimsuit Edition. This led to Kostek's first appearance as a SI Swimsuit model and to her being named an SI Swimsuit Rookie for 2019, according to Sports Illustrated.

Now, in 2019, it's anyone's guess who will win Super Bowl LIII. But one thing's for sure: We can likely expect Kostek to become even more of a household name as the year goes on.