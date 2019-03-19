Camilla Luddington's Tweet About Jo's Family Has 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Freaking Out

Grey's Anatomy characters and their parents often have fraught relationships. There's Alex Karev and his mom, who's mental illness impacted his childhood. There's Jackson Avery and his overbearing mother running his family's foundation. And, of course, the whole series begins with Meredith following in the footsteps of her legendary surgeon mother and dealing with the ramifications of her mom's less-than-stellar parenting. So, when audiences first met a character who doesn't know who her parents are at all, chances were good that the mystery would play a role in the series at some point. Well, that day has come. We're seven seasons into her run on the series and Jo Wilson Karev (Camilla Luddington) has finally begun the search for her mother. Of course, fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement. In fact, Jo herself has joined in on the tweeting fun, and Camilla Luddington's tweet about Jo's family is getting Grey's Anatomy fans all riled up.

As diehard fans of Grey's Anatomy know, Jo was abandoned as a baby and grew up in mostly foster homes. In Season 9, Jo says:

My mother left me at a fire station when I was two weeks old. I got bumped around foster homes 'til I was 16, when I took matters into my own hands and started living out of a car.

It's been six seasons since then, and during that time Jo has shown little interest in finding her birth family. That is, until recent episodes when Jo and her husband Alex started talking about having children. Jo decided that she wanted to know a bit more about her family before starting one of her own, so she completed a DNA test. The results came back and Jo discovered a possible first cousin, the fact that she's mostly British (a winking nod to Luddington's real-life British background), and the possibility of tracking down her mother. Another doctor hits a few buttons online and easily finds the woman who is probably Jo's mother living in Pittsburgh, leaving Jo with a big question: Should she go find her mom?

Luddington posed the question directly to fans on Twitter:

In addition to asking fans whether or not it's a good idea for Jo to find her mom, Luddington also hinted, "You guys... so much to come..." which is just cryptic enough to spark countless possibilities for this storyline. Fans jumped in to reply to Luddington with a few different theories about Jo's journey to find her mom.

There are a whole range of reactions Jo could have to meeting her mom. While some fans are excited for a heartfelt reunion, others are anticipating seeing Jo let out a lifetime's worth of pent-up anger. Whatever the outcome, fans can be sure that there will be some intense emotions involved. Luddington already revealed to TVLine that she filmed a standalone episode of the series that's set to air this season.

“It was the hardest episode I ever shot,” Luddington told TVLine. “It’s unbelievable. It’s so powerful.”

Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, March 21 at 8PM ET on ABC.