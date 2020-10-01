Good news alert! If you were a fan of theirs, you can rest easy because Camila Cabello's response to the Shawn Mendes split rumors pretty much completely shut them down. Rather than addressing the rumors directly, Cabello took a more subtle approach on Sept. 30 by just sharing an Instagram straight-up gushing about Mendes and his new album. "The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world," she wrote alongside a video of him playing one of his new songs. "He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions."

And, to make it extra clear that they're still ~romantically~ involved, she concluded the caption with this line directly geared toward Mendes: "My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart. ❤️" So, uh, yeah. I'm pretty sure referring to him as her "love" confirms they're most definitely still an item. OK, if for some reason, you're somehow still not convinced that they're definitely still an item, Mendes commented on the picture with these two extremely love-y emojis: 🥺❤️.

Aaand if all of that isn't enough to convince you they're def not broken up, IDK what is.

ICYMI: Per Page Six, fans started guessing that Cabello and Mendes might have called it quits "because the usually affectionate couple haven’t been spotted publicly in recent months." In fact, the last time they were reportedly publicly spotted out together, per Page Six, was way back in March when they were apparently photographed taking a casual stroll together in Miami.

Now, to be fair, the world is still very much in the throes of a widespread pandemic. While under less dystopian circumstances I would probably also think it's fishy that such a high profile couple hasn't been spotted out together, I think it's fair to cut them some slack in this case.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Actually, if anything, maybe fans should be praising them for actually keeping the world safer by not going out all the time?