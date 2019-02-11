While the focus tonight is certainly on the red carpet of what is arguably the biggest music awards show of the year, Camila Cabello's 2019 Grammys performance outfit just might steal the sartorial show. Joined by Ricky Martin, Young Thug, J BALVIN and Arturo Sandoval, the singer opened the event with a banger of a show and her look for the occasion was as electric as the music itself. If you thought Cabello brought the fire to last year's Grammys with both her red carpet and on-stage looks, you're going to be even more blown away this time around.

In 2018, Cabello brought the literal fire to the Grammys red carpet when she arrived in a stunning red gown by Vivienne Westwood. Strapless and featuring a thigh high slit, it was sexy, sophisticated, and made her look every part the sonic force she is. She finished off the look with one of Westwood's signature orb clutches and diamond drop earrings. For her on stage performance, when she joined in on Kesha's "Praying" alongside Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day, Cabello wore an all-white in solidarity with the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. The look consisted of a pair of white trousers and a crop top that cascaded into a cape, of sorts, and was fresh, crisp, and fashion-forward AF. Both looks certainly set the bar high for what Cabello would wear this year and she did not disappoint.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This year, Cabello is up for two awards: Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana (Live)" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila. Those are both huge accolades for any artist, much less one who is still in the beginning of her solo career, so you know her nerves were likely already buzzing when she hit the stage to open the show. In a post uploaded to Instagram earlier this week, Cabello posed alongside what appear to be backup dancers or choreographers. "i have butterflies in my tummy 😩 #GRAMMYTIME," reads the caption, confirming her anticipation for the event. Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Diana Ross will also be performing tonight, so she was tasked with literally setting the stage for some of the biggest names in entertainment.

And set the stage beautifully, she did. Wearing a bright yellow flowy short skirt and a yellow bathing suit-style top, she took to the stage to perform her hit song "Havana." The skirt was covered in rhinestones, making it a kirakira dream every time Cabello turned on the stage. Paired with a matching yellow belt, a yellow scarf tied around her neck, and gold shoes, Cabello's look for her performance was literally brighter than the sunshine in Havana.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Not long before bringing the heat of Havana to the Grammys stage, Cabello sparkled — and I mean sparkled — in a totally different dress on the red carpet. She began the night in a long sleeve, turtleneck hot pink dress, covered head to toe in sparkles.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of if Cabello takes home a Grammy tonight, she's taking home big wins in my eyes for these two looks tonight.