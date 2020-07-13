Did you devour every episode of Love Is Blind like I did? OK, well, then I have an adorable little tidbit for you. Fan favorites Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed went on a vacation back to Grand Velas Riviera Maya, the resort where they first got to enjoy being an engaged couple. "We are back in the @grandvelasmaya - the resort where we had our ‘proposalmoon’ after we got engaged on #loveisblind," Hamilton wrote alongside a few pictures of them enjoying their vacation. "So many wonderful memories are flooding back being here. I’ve never been anywhere more romantic.#myvelasexperience."

Oh, and if you're worried about how they're maintaining social distancing orders while on vacation, Hamilton is here to reassure you. "NOTE: We are maintaining our social distance, wearing masks, and sanitizing," he added at the end of his post. "The lovely staff here is meticulously doing the same."

As for the pictures Hamilton posted, he decided to keep in the Mexican theme by posting two images of himself and his wife enjoying tequila shots with orange slices. They look like they're having the best time ever and, honestly, I am so happy for them that I could weep right here on the spot.

I mean, just look at them!

For her part, Speed posted a series of photos of herself living it up presumably taken by her extremely skilled Instagram Husband, Hamilton. In the caption, she explained why the trip was much needed.

"I’ve been really working on balance," she wrote. "Trying to maintain my hefty work load with time also spent letting my brain and spirit breathe. I’m taking a couple days to (safely sanitized socially distanced & masked besides pics/eating) really breathe and give my soul a little R&R I hope everyone has a great weekend and don’t forget to do something nice FOR YOURSELF! #Selfcare is soooo necessary for a healthy mind, body and spirit. ✨🙏🏾"

Of course, self care can be extra special when you're doing it alongside the one you love. "Excited to be back where it started for Cam and I on #LoveIsBlind@grandvelasmaya this time with no cameras (except for our own) or crew lol #myvelasexperience," she concluded in her caption.

Happy for these day, but, of course, have to reiterate that avoiding travel as much as possible is key during these times!