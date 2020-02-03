Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways you can show your love this season. Many popular chain restaurants are offering special menu items to spark the romance. You'll especially want to check out California Pizza Kitchen's heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day, because the fan-favorite menu item is returning for a tasty holiday.

Heart-shaped pizzas are making a comeback at California Pizza Kitchen from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16. That means you can order any of the chain's pizzas on a special heart-shaped crispy thin crust, which will add a festive touch to your meal this Valentine's Day. To make things even better, the holiday crusts will be available for no additional charge.

California Pizza Kitchen is also offering a Valentine's Day meal special for customers dining in from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16. During the "Sweet Deal for Two" promotion, you and a special someone will be able to choose an appetizer, two entrées, and a dessert for just $35. There are a whole slew of available menu items you could choose from. To give you just a little preview, there are popular pizzas (which are all available as heart-shaped pizzas), full-sized salads, and pastas. You could make the night more special by pairing your mouthwatering meal with two 6-ounce glasses of wine and it'll only cost an additional $12.

But wait, there's even more reason to head to your local restaurant this February. If you dine in at California Pizza Kitchen between Feb. 11 and Feb. 16, you'll receive a special card that'll give you a buy one, get one free offer at the chain the next time you visit. You'll also be eligible to enter the exclusive California Wine Country Sweepstakes. If you win the sweepstakes, you and one guest will receive a romantic trip that includes a two night stay at Hotel Healdsburg in Sonoma, California, an afternoon at Truett Hurst Winery, and dinner at Charlie Palmer's Dry Creek Kitchen. To take advantage of all the holiday offers at California Pizza Kitchen, head to the store locator to find a participating restaurant near you.