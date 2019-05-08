Whenever I think about heart-shaped pizza, I think about Valentine's Day. Tons of restaurants offer heart-shaped pies in honor of the romantic holiday, but it looks like one pizza joint in particular is bringing the pies back for a different occasion. I'm talking about California Pizza Kitchen's heart-shaped pizza for Mother's Day 2019. If you're a frequent CPK customer, then you might remember the heart-shaped pizza pies from previous Mother's Days. If you aren't familiar with the swoon-worthy special, allow me to catch you up.

Throughout Mother's Day weekend, California Pizza Kitchen will offer its beloved heart-shaped pies to its customers. The pies themselves will only be available from Thursday, May 9 to Sunday, May 12 (Mother's Day), so plan your meals accordingly. Heck, if you were planning on treating your mom to a cute dinner on her big day, why not bring her to California Pizza Kitchen? I mean, nothing says "I love you" like a heart-shaped pizza pie, I am right?

In order to find a California Pizza Kitchen hear you, head to the company's website and hit the "LOCATIONS" button at the top of the screen. Once you're there, you'll be able to enter your city information and find your closest CPK location.

Courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen

If you find a California Pizza Kitchen near your house, set your Mother's Day dinner plans and get ready for a heart-shaped pie. Once you're at the restaurant, you'll be able to order any pizza you want as a thin-crust heart. Therefore, if your mom has a go-to CPK pizza flavor, you can order it as a heart during your Mother's Day outing. If your mom hasn't been to the restaurant yet, you can both scan California Pizza Kitchen's menu and choose your favorite pie.

I don't know about you, but I've got my eyes on the Thai Chicken Pizza. They all sound delicious, though.

Heart-shaped pies aren't the only things that California Pizza Kitchen is offering for Mother's Day, though. On Thursday, May 9, the restaurant will be running a fundraiser that'll benefit March of Dimes. (For reference, March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization fighting for the health of babies and their mothers.) If you visit California Pizza Kitchen on May 9 and tell your server that you want to donate to the cause, 20 percent of your check (including food and non-alcoholic drinks) will be given to the organization.

If you're not in the mood for dining out, you can still request your donation via takeout, delivery, curbside, online, and catering orders, per California Pizza Kitchen. Just make sure you're ordering your food directly through CPK, because third-party delivery options won't count.

If you decide to order food from California Pizza Kitchen on May 9, don't forget to check out the entire menu. There are tons of delicious options to choose from in addition to heart-shaped pizza pies.

But if you're only craving a delicious heart-shaped pizza, make plans with your mom and stop by California Pizza Kitchen between May 9 and May 12.