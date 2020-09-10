When Kim Kardashian announced the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sept. 8, it felt like the world stood still for KarJenner fans. After 20 seasons, fans were understandably emotional, and Kim's post was equally so. But there was one family member who was completely blindsided by the news. Caitlyn Jenner found out about the ending with the rest of the world, and is now speaking out about her thoughts. Caitlyn Jenner's reaction to Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending was truly all of us.

Despite spending years appearing on KUWTK, it was via the media that Jenner found out about the show's demise. "I heard it on the news! Nobody called me, I heard it through the media," she said during an appearance on The Morning Show in Australia.

Some may have been salty about being left out, Jenner still had only the sweetest things to say about the show. "Was I surprised? No," she said. "But that show, it's probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years. The girls and Kris have have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long. But everybody is in a different place now and I think it's time to move on. But what a run."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jenner continued by saying how proud she was of her kids for their time on the show. "I wasn't surprised, but I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years," she said. "I don't know the inner workings of all the family, but I know all of the kids have moved on into their own areas."

As for the Kardashians, they're equally emotional as they prepare for the final season of the reality show. As Kim detailed in her Instagram post, it's been quite the roller coaster ride sharing her life on TV.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she wrote. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

Despite not getting the heads up about KUWTK ending, it seems Jenner is just as sentimental as the rest of us.