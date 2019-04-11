In case you missed it, Cassie Randolph and former The Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes are now living in the same apartment building in Los Angeles! And Caelynn Miller-Keyes' quote about living near Cassie Randolph literally could not be more chill. For most of us, living in the same building as the woman who our ex chose over us might be a tough pill to swallow. But Miller-Keyes is totally unfazed.

"If you look at past, like, prior contestants, they’re friends … with the lead,” she told Us Weekly on April 10, 2019 during the boohooMAN x Quavo launch party at The Sunset Room in Los Angeles. “That’s exactly what happened in this situation. I was able to detach my emotions and my feelings, and Colton’s like a big brother to me and I love him as a friend.”

Yep, that's right. She referred to her ex-boyfriend who she shared some pretty steamy moments with on camera as a big brother. As in someone she's related to. I mean, yes, it's pretty odd. But, hey! So is competing against dozens of other women for one dude's heart on national television. Who are we to judge? At least the two of them are getting along!

Us Weekly reports that Randolph and Miller-Keyes, both 23, are living just "two floors apart from each other." So, yeah, as you can imagine, that could make for a pretty potentially awkward situation if they weren't both so chill.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, all parties involved seem to be cool with it. Not only does Miller-Keyes love Underwood, 27, "like a big brother" (I'm sorry, I'm still not over it), but Randolph also seems to be pretty cool with living in the same building as a woman she was once competing against for her boyfriend's love.

Randolph shared the news that she and her sister, Michelle, would be moving to Miller-Keyes' building in the Los Angeles area on Instagram in late March 2019. “I’m not abandoning my beach home, (since I’ll be interning for grad school in [Huntington Beach]) but adding a city home to the mix,” the speech pathologist wrote. “And bonus, I’m now closer to Colton so yay! OH and in the same building as Caelynn! Any other S23 girls wanna join?”

TBH, I hope more S23 girls do want to join. This building is starting to seem like one big, weirdly happy family home. And I'm all for it!

Despite being happy with her living situation, Miller-Keyes told Us Weekly that she'd also be down to spend some time in Mexico as a cast member of Bachelor in Paradise. “I would love to find love,” she told Us Weekly. “If that’s in Mexico, that would be fun. If I find it somewhere else, I’d be happy too.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miller-Keyes may still be on the lookout for love, but she's pretty confident that her castmates-turned-neighbors are going to be engaged in the near future. “Possibly this year,” she told Us Weekly about when they'll get engaged. “I could see it happening soon, but I could also see them taking their time and waiting a while.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Underwood seemed even more confident about his upcoming plans to propose to Randolph during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 7. When asked if they'd be getting engaged within the next year, Underwood responded with a super strong: "Honestly, if I was a betting man I would say it would happen within the next year, yes."