As Bachelor in Paradise approached its Season 6 finale, Caelynn Miller-Keyes agreed to leave the beach with Dean Unglert, who previously ended their relationship because he felt he couldn't commit to what she wanted between them. When fans last saw the pair, the nomadic Dean was wooing Caelynn with visions of van life, and while living in an automobile isn't for everyone, Caelynn and Dean's van Instagrams after Bachelor in Paradise hint they're living out their happily-ever-after together.

In case you missed it, a clean-shaven Dean returned to the Paradise beach to ask Caelynn if she would reconsider him as a prospect. He left previously because he thought the serious relationship she desired wasn't for him, but time away from the Bachelor bubble changed Dean's mind. "I knew I needed to come here and tell you I wanted us to try and be in a relationship," he told Caelynn. "I came here to ask you if you would leave Paradise with me today."

Having paired up with Connor Saeli following Dean's departure, Caelynn was initially torn, knowing that staying with Connor was the "easy" choice. "I know the decision I want to make, I'm just scared," Caelynn said. "I'm scared of getting hurt again ... I'm always trying to better myself and challenge myself and I want someone who challenges me."

Although she still felt a little reluctant, Caelynn chose to accept Dean's offer, and despite what Caelynn's unsettled facial expressions suggested when Dean started talking about a life of ramen and limited showers, the pair's recent Instagram posts hint they're dating and blissfully happy in Dean's van.

On Dean's Instagram, he posted shots of himself and Caelynn reclining in the van alongside an ocean view. "Sorry we had to leave #bachelorinparadise early," Dean wrote, "the vantasy suite waits for no one."

Seeing as Bachelor Winter Games alum Courtney Dober revealed himself as the photographer in the post's comments, the cozy set-up might not have been as romantic as it looks, but Caelynn definitely seems to still be into Dean's vagabond lifestyle. On her Instagram, she posted the same photos as well as an additional one from the van, writing, "Lots of ramen, very few showers, and a whole lot of happiness."

Instagram isn't the only hint at the couple's happiness. On Twitter, Paradise bartender Wells Adams shared a photo of Dean sleeping on Caelynn in a car, writing, "This is what love looks like kids. Also, that’s pizza behind Caelynn. Which is also what love looks like."

Caelynn retweeted the post, adding, "I'm the luckiest girl in the world." Sounds like she and Dean have encountered a smooth path on the open road that doubles as Dean's home.

While the Paradise chapter of their love story may be over, the season's finale preview hints that Caelynn's past conflict with Blake Horstmann is discussed at the cast reunion, resulting in tears from the former beauty queen. The promo is light on footage of Dean, but the absence of Dean drama may simply be another sign he and Caelynn are still together and loving van life. Here's to love blossoming in unlikely places, eh?

The Season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 17, on ABC.