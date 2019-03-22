Easter egg hunts are getting *serious* across the pond, you guys. Why is that, you ask? Well, there's currently a virtual egg hunt happening in the United Kingdom, and participants have the chance to win a lot of money. (I guess you could say the days of searching for candy-filled eggs in the grass are long gone.) Thanks to Cadbury's White Creme Egg Hunt, folks are scanning the web for virtual Cadbury Creme Eggs with the hopes that they'll find a lucky White Chocolate Cadbury Creme Egg. If they do, they'll be entered for a chance to win exactly £10,000 (which equals about $13,195). See? I told you this was serious.

Before you get too excited, keep one thing in mind: This contest is only open to UK residents. I know, it's total bummer — but chocolate-loving folks in the United States can still follow along while they're snacking on actual Cadbury Creme Eggs. If you're in the United Kingdom, though, you'll be able to partake in Cadbury's White Creme Egg Hunt (yay!). This definitely isn't your typical Easter egg hunt, though. Like I said, this one is virtual, which means you're going to need internet access to partake in the fun.

In other words, set your basket aside and grab your laptop.

So, where should look for the virtual Cadbury Creme Eggs? Apparently, there are tons of places. According to the Cadbury White Creme Egg Hunt's website, the company has placed Cadbury Creme Eggs in UK ads, websites, articles, and billboards that belong to third party brands. If you're totally stumped, have no fear: Cadbury posted clues on its website to help guide egg hunters in the right direction. Some of those clues include brands like Heinz, Oreo, Google Pixel 3, and so many more. With that being said, go ahead and start looking for virtual Cadbury Creme Eggs.

If you end up finding one (congrats), go ahead and snap a photo of it. After doing so, you'll have to visit the contest's website and hit, "FOUND ONE." Then, you'll be asked to enter your email address and submit a photo of your chocolatey findings. At that moment, the website will virtually unwrap your egg and tell you whether or not you've found a White Chocolate Cadbury Creme Egg.

FYI, there are 1,000 White Chocolate Cadbury Creme Eggs hidden throughout the contest, which means you won't be the only person who finds one.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

However, if you do find one, you should still be excited! According to the contest's website, anyone who finds a White Chocolate Cadbury Creme Egg and accepts their chocolatey prize will automatically be entered for a chance to win £10,000. That winner will be notified within five days after the promotion ends on April 21 — so keep your fingers crossed that it's you.

If you're currently in the United Kingdom and have a good eye for Easter egg hunts, go ahead and start your virtual journey. For more information on the contest and its various prizes, click here.

Good luck! I'll be cheering you on from with a Cadbury Creme Egg at hand.