With summer still months away, I've been battling the winter blues by tricking my tastebuds into thinking patio season is right around the corner, courtesy of bites and sips that are typical of the warmest time of the year. In my honest opinion, nothing says summer quite like a freshly grilled piece of meat, and Burger King's new Grilled Chicken Sandwich is basically the tasty antidote to the winter lull that you've been waiting for. Even if your grill is currently covered in a layer of snow, prepare to dig into the flavors of summer by heading to your local BK.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, the fast food chain revealed that it was adding a brand new addition to its lineup: A new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, which appears to be a twist on its original menu offering. The biggest difference between the newest Grilled Chicken Sandwich and the older version is that the newcomer is flame-grilled over an actual fire, giving it that authentic grilled flavor that you know and love. In addition, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich features a sweet honey mustard, not creamy mayonnaise, which is sure to give the classic sandwich a zing of tangy flavor.

Per the press release, the new sandwich starts with a "seasoned 100 percent white meat chicken filet, flame-grilled to perfection, [and] marinated with spices." The chicken patty is then layered with fresh lettuce, a slice of tomato, as well as honey mustard, all between two toasted potato buns. It sounds like a fresh and delicious take on your regular chicken sando, and it's reportedly available on Burger King menus nationwide going forward on Feb. 21. The best part? BK's newest menu item is only $4.99, meaning you can get your grilled chicken fix for less than the cost of two Starbucks beverages. Meanwhile, paying just $6.99 will get you a combo including a small side of fries and a small drink, according to the press release.

Courtesy of Burger King

"Burger King has been flame-grilling since our first restaurant opened in 1954 — we have over 60 years of grilling expertise under our belt," Chris Finazzo, the North American president of Burger King Corporation, said in a press release.

He continued:

"We wanted to celebrate this expertise and show that when it comes to flame-grilling, we 'reign' over the competition. We’re not just the King of flame-grilling Whopper sandwiches; we’re also the King of flame-grilling chicken."

I'll admit that Burger King has really been on my radar recently after the limited-edition release of its Funnel Cake Fries on Jan. 24. If you haven't tried them yet, I'd recommend sprinting, not walking, to your nearest BK storefront and giving these bad boys a try. The crispy, golden fried treats are made with real funnel cake batter, then topped with a dusting of powdered sugar for a fun twist on the theme park staple, and they're the perfect sweet accompaniment to wash down a savory main meal like the new Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

Again, the new Grilled Chicken Sandwich is here to stay starting on Feb. 21, so I'd definitely recommend giving the BBQ-inspired addition the try the next time you're at BK.