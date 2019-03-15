If I said that you could score unlimited cups of coffee for $5 a month, would you believe me? Well, you should, because BK is making it possible. I'm not kidding: Burger King's monthly coffee subscription is here, and it'll help you score free coffee every single day for only a fiver. Can you believe it? To be honest, I probably spend more money than that buying bags of coffee to drink at home (and much more whenever I buy it elsewhere). With that being said, Burger King's coffee subscription seems like the perfect way to save money while simultaneously drinking coffee on the reg. I'm so in.

The burger haven announced its exciting news on Friday, March 15 via press release. According to the company, anyone who downloads Burger King's app and partakes in its new coffee subscription can score a free small BK Café Coffee every day whenever they want it. In other words, whether you're craving one cup of joe in the morning or a cup in the afternoon, you'll be able to stop by Burger King and get your pick-me-up. The best part about the service is that it'll only cost you $5 a month.

Yes, you read that correctly: $5 a month. That's literally it.

Let that sink in.

As I previously mentioned, you'll need to download Burger King's app if you want to get in on the deal. (It's available for both Apple and Android users, so no one is going to be left out of the coffee special.) Once you download the app, head to the offers tab. Then, you'll be able to sign up for the coffee subscription and redeem your daily cup of joe, per Burger King. It's really that simple, you guys.

Chris Finazzo, President of the North America Burger King Corporation, talked about the subscription in Burger King's press release. He said, "We continue to leverage technology to enhance our guests experience in our restaurants. We are proud to launch our own subscription service where guests can now enjoy a hot cup of coffee every day for just $5 a month."

As a coffee lover, I am truly grateful.

If you're hoping to partake in the coffee subscription, there are a few rules that you should keep in mind. For starters, only participating U.S. Burger King restaurants will be partaking in the deal. If you visit one of them, you'll need your BK mobile app on you to redeem the goods. With that being said, you won't be able to score your free cup of coffee via delivery orders. Instead, you'll have to pick it up in person.

Another important detail to remember is that hot BK Café Coffee is the only coffee on the menu that's included in the deal. In other words, you won't be able to replace your free hot brew with an iced drink, frappé, or specialty beverage. If you're really craving something different though, you can purchase a different BK Café drink and redeem your free brew the next day.

Either way, unlimited coffee for $5 a month a special that's too good to pass up. Thank you, Burger King.