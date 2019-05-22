If you're craving some Italian-inspired bites for a quick weekday lunch or dinner, your neighborhood BK has now got you covered. I'm happy to announce that Burger King’s limited-edition Chicken Parmesan Sandwich is back, y'all, and the fan-favorite item has gotten a major glow-up after a two year absence. Get ready to live la dolce vita this summer, because the melted cheese-covered and tomato sauce-drenched sammie is marking its unexpected return with new spicy and grilled varieties alongside the original crispy offering that BK customers know and love.

Chicken parm stans rejoiced when the international fast food chain first shared the news via Facebook on Thursday, May 16. While it's not the first time that Burger King has tested out the popular menu item, which it rolled out nationwide for a limited time back in July 2017 with the help of a memorable Jersey Shore reunion, it is the first time that customers can now supplement the OG version by choosing to get BK's Chicken Parmesan Sandwich grilled or with spicy seasoning.

As someone who loves crispy chicken sandwiches, I'm so here for the fact that there's now a fast food version that's inspired by the chicken parmesan sandwiches that I grew up eating at "red sauce" Italian spots. While chicken parmesan technically isn't actually an authentic Italian dish, it's an undeniably tasty way of getting your fried chicken cravings handled with a side of warm marinara, shaved parmesan, and gooey melted mozzarella cheese.

Courtesy of Burger King

While you unfortunately won't be able to get a side of garlic bread with your sandwich, heading to BK for lunch will only set you back $4.99 for the original crispy and spicy version of the sandwich, while a grilled sandwich costs $5.49, according to a Burger King rep. I did the math, and you can potentially get a sandwich, something sweet like the chain's beloved Cini Minis, and a drink, all for under $10. Mamma mia!

If you've never tried Burger King's Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, you should know that all three styles start with a 100% white meat seasoned chicken filet, Italian-style marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese shavings, and a warm toasted potato bun, according to a Burger King rep. From there, you can decide whether you want to enjoy your fried chicken with a touch of extra heat or if you'd rather get your protein flame-grilled to perfection.

Unsurprisingly, BK customers are celebrating the return of the beloved sandwich — although texting their mom or nonna to tell her they prefer Burger King's version of the comfort food was probably not the best idea in hindsight, judging from these tweets.

In other words, if your fam is more traditional when it comes to Italian delicacies, I'd probably recommend keeping your love of Burger King's Chicken Parm Sandwich to yourself — and secretly heading to your closest BK location for a tasty weekday meal that won't break the bank. Unfortunately, the fan-favorite item is only sticking around for a limited time, according to a Burger King rep, so I wouldn't sleep on getting your chicken parm fix and trying out these two new styles while you're at it. Buon Appetito!