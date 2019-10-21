Is it just me, or are there total Halloween vibes in the air? With pumpkin-flavored goodies and cobweb decorations all over the place, I'm getting the feeling that this year's holiday is going to be as spooky as ever. To top it off, Burger King has a new Ghost Whopper sandwich that has got some ghoulish vibes. Burger King's Halloween 2019 Ghost Whopper looks like a terrifyingly tasty way to countdown to Oct. 31.

Fans will love the Ghost Whopper, which is a festive twist on the beloved classic Whopper sandwich at Burger King. But what sets the Ghost Whopper apart from your everyday menu item? According to Burger King's Oct. 21 press release, it's the "spectral white" bun, which looks like it's fit for channeling spirits. It also gets bonus points for being super tasty, since it's white cheddar cheese flavored. Yep, the bun is actually cheese-flavored, and IDK if that's what makes it so spooky, but I'm excited to try it out. Sandwiched between the sesame buns is a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, which carnivore lovers will undoubtedly devour. The beautiful hunk of meat is dressed with all your favorite toppings at BK: juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions.

To get your hands on your very own Ghost Whopper, you'll have to head to one of 10 Burger King locations selling the item beginning on Oct. 24, where you can purchase your sandwich for just $4.59, per the release. The locations offering the Ghost Whopper are in the following cities: Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Savannah, Summerville, and New Orleans. To see if your local joint is serving up the burger of the spirits, check out the Burger King website.

Courtesy of Burger King

To make things even spookier, the fast food chain hired Riz Mirza, an internationally known psychic medium, to conduct a spirit taste test of the Ghost Whopper in front of guests. While channeling spirits into his body, they began to give reviews of the sandwich, saying things like, "It's beyond belief to experience this taste," and, "It's filth!" Guests watching the whole debacle, understandably, were a bit skeptical. One participant summed up the experience with a glimmer of belief: "However, whether we believe the medium truly helped the Burger King brand feed a sandwich to spirits or not, at least we know someone ... or something approved the Ghost Whopper sandwich." To decide if paranormal activity truly went down during the taste test, watch the video for yourself. It might just give you a nice scare, or at the very least, a chuckle.

BURGER KING on YouTube

Halloween is a big tradition at Burger King, and fans definitely can't forget last year's Nightmare Burger. The burger had a ghoulish green bun and featured white meat crispy chicken fillet, a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, American cheese, mayonnaise, bacon, and onions. To pair it off, the fast food chain also released a Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink. As a non-alcohol beverage, it was the perfect option for a weekday sip. The mysterious frozen slush was perhaps the most ominous and eerie item on BK's Halloween menu, given the deep black color of the drink.

Unfortunately, it looks like Burger King doesn't have a Halloween-themed drink on its menu this year. But since there's still time until the big day on Oct. 31, I wouldn't lose hope. Until then, I'll be looking forward to my spirit-approved sandwich.