There are a lot of Halloween-inspired treats out there, but none quite like Burger King's Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink that is here just in time for Halloween. Black Cherry is more than just a flavor, too. The actual slushy is black, making it the ultimate Halloween treat. This dark and spooky beverage is only available for a limited time, though. With Halloween just around the corner, you should order Burger King's Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink before it vanishes without a trace from the menu. Here's what you need to know about the onyx-colored frozen drink.

Burger King's Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink invites you to "try it if you dare," according to advertisements for the black slushy. OK, that's enough to spook me into trying it. According to the chain, Burger King's Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry slushy will only be available at participating locations until Nov. 12, so you've got a few weeks left to enjoy the mysterious frozen black slush. Oh, and Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year, so this could be the perfect non-alcoholic sip to celebrate during the week.

Burger King has always offered a variety of frozen drinks. For example, the fast-food joint serves up a Frozen Coke, Frosted Frozen Coke, and a Frozen Fanta Cherry ICEE, per BK's website menu. But the Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink is on a completely different level than these similar drinks that are available at Burger King. First of all, the drink just sounds delicious. I'm a fan of black cherry flavors, so I'm fairly confident I will enjoy this one. Secondly, the name of the slushy — Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry — is frightfully delightful. And, last but not least, is the ominous and eerie black color of the drink. If you order this and don't take a picture for the 'Gram, are you really drinking it? Remember, pictures or it didn't happen.

Burger King

The best part? Burger King's Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink is only $1, according to Chewboom.com, citing a customer who saw the $1 price at a California Burger King. Elite Daily reached out to Burger King for confirmation on the price but did not receive a specific price point at the time of publication. Regardless, Burger King always has affordable treats that won't break the bank. I'm all for a wallet-friendly way to celebrate Halloween, and the Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry checks all the boxes.

The Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink also comes another way. According to Chewboom.com, you can add Burger King's signature soft serve vanilla ice cream to the Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry slush. What do you get? (And, no, this isn't some kind of Halloween riddle.) The Frosted Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink. Notice the name is pretty similar to the aforementioned version, but it adds the word "Frosted" to acknowledge the addition of soft serve ice cream. There are a lot of Halloween treats out there, but the Frosted Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry creation is a creamy Halloween treat that's not to be missed.

Like I mentioned, the Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink (and it's ice cream counterpart) are only available for a short period of time. Make sure to swing by your nearest BK location and get yours ASAP.