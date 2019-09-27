You don't need me to tell you that BTS is super popular right now. Their fandom pretty much runs Twitter and if you ever doubt it, just check the trending hashtags of the day because, 90% of the time, you'll find something BTS-related there. Whenever BTS appears on an award show, the BTS ARMY floods Twitter with their reactions to BTS' outfits, accessories, and new hairdos. Fans never know what to expect from BTS when they pull up to the red carpet because they're always dying their hair a new color. If not that, they're either trimming it or growing it out. BTS can make any hairstyle look good, and if you ever want to find BTS in a crowd (like the BBMAs crowd on TV), just look for the group of guys with the stylish, multi-colored hair, because they're always setting the trends. BTS' Suga's hair evolution is one of my faves because he's basically gone through the whole rainbow.

BTS has been doing their thing since 2013, which means I've had to pick Suga's best hairstyles from the past six years, and let me tell you, it was not easy at all. Suga had so many good hair moments and these are obviously just some of them. With that in mind, I present to you: BTS' Suga's hair evolution!