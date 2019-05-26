BTS is the biggest boy band in the world right now. The K-pop superstars won a Billboard Music Award for Top Duo/Group. They were named the most searched boy band of 2019 (so far) on Google. They dropped their new album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, on April 12, which shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (their third consecutive album to do so). And they kicked off their sold-out Love Yourself: Speak Yourself U.S. stadium tour on May 4. In other words, BTS is crushing it. So which one of them is your fave? I'm pretty much obsessed with all of them, but it's the baby of BTS who has totally stolen my heart. And BTS' quotes about Jungkook will make you understand just how incredibly cool and multi-talented he is.

A little bit of background first. Jungkook was born on Sept. 1, 1997, making him the youngest member of BTS. His abbreviated age doesn't matter, though, because the dude is a seriously-talented, all-around performer, beloved by ARMYs for both his singing, dancing, and so much more.

Like, get this: Jungkook can draw, and he's an impressive videographer, too. In fact, he has even created a series of self-directed highlight reels under the pseudonym Golden Closet Films.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

Is there anything that Jungkook can't do? I mean, his band members actually seem so in awe of his talents, that they are totally down to talk him up any chance they get. There's a reason why he's their golden maknae!

Check out these 10 BTS quotes about Jungkook.

On being well-rounded:

"I've said it so many times, Jungkook is great at everything," explained RM in the We Love BTS special on Hulu Japan. "He shines."

"He's good at everything," agreed J-Hope. "He's such a talented friend. Stage performance or vocals or visual — he doesn't have anything lacking, so I envy that."

During that same Hulu special, V admitted that he envies the fact that Jungkook is good at so many different things, and somehow manages to bring his own cool vibe to all of his projects.

"Usually when a person starts something, he starts from the bottom," he explained. "But for Jungkook, he starts at above average in everything. He can do well at drums because he has basic rhythm. He does amazing in beat-boxing, composing, lyric writing, and vocals for making videos. That is the kind of person he is. A person with extraordinary talent."

"Jungkook doesn't have anything he can't do," added Jin. "How can someone like that be born?"

Choco macha on YouTube

On his stage presence:

"Jungkook sings so well and performs so well," explained Suga during the Hulu special.

On his work ethic:

In a clip from BTS' series Burn The Stage, Suga and Jimin were talking about the way Jimin has grown as a vocalist, when Jungkook's name came up.

"Jungkook is a great singer," Jimin said. "If you want to be like him, you have to work really hard. You can't be good if you don't."

BTS ARMY L.S. on YouTube

On being the youngest:

During an interview with Japanese magazine Exile, Jimin spoke about how charming Jungkook can be despite his age.

"Jungkook is everyone's little brother," he said. "He fools around and whines but even then we find him cute. It's hard to express how important he is."

Jimin even brought up the baby bro thing again in the Hulu Japan special. "He's such a cool little brother," he explained. "When a person who is the youngest in the group can speak his mind with his heart like Jungkook does, it's especially admirable. When I look at him doing so well, I always feel respect. I always want to learn from him."

In an episode of BTS' Bon Voyage, Jin wrote a letter to Jungkook, in which he opened up about how much his bandmate means to him.

"I am always appreciative of what you do," Jin wrote, according to a fan translation. "Thank you for having the same mental age as I do, when I am 26 years old. Thank you for being the teacher and the energy of the team."

And finally, in a 2018 Interview with Non-no Magazine, Suga revealed that he thinks Jungkook is cute as he gets older.

"I think he's cute because as the youngest member, he's gradually becoming an adult," he explained, according to a translation by BTS Diary. "He was still a middle schooler when I first met him. When he was being interviewed at the time, he couldn't even organize his thoughts. Now he can answer questions without a problem. I think that's unbelievable."

Same.