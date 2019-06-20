The BTS ARMY needs to be on high alert all the time because they just never know when BTS is going to surprise them with new music — like right now. Yeah, I'm talking about BTS' "Lights" music video teaser, which reveals a first look at the boys' latest Japanese single's music video set to be released on on July 3. In the wise words of Jamie Lee Curtis, I say this: "Could you like, chill for a sec?" For the past few weeks, BTS has been releasing amazing collaborations with artists like Charli XCX and Zara Larsson for their upcoming BTS World soundtrack, and now they go ahead and drop this teaser? Good thing I have the group's notifications set on my phone or else I wouldn't be able to keep up with all this new music. Actually, that's a lie because the BTS ARMY makes sure to trend whatever BTS news comes their way, so I never miss out on anything about the group. (Thank you fellow ARMYs.)

BTS released the teaser for their upcoming music video on June 20. Yes, just one day before RM and Suga are set to drop their new sub-unit song, which is sure to be super amazing. The ARMY knew that a new Japanese single and music video from BTS was coming, but they certainly weren't prepared for this gorgeous teaser. The clip may only be 36 seconds long, but it's enough to excite fans everywhere for BTS' new single "Lights."

The video shows Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Suga, Jimin, and Jin in dark settings, with them looking towards the direction of the light source. In some scenes, the members wear all-white clothing, while at other times, they're wearing all kinds of colors. This could just be for aesthetic, but knowing BTS, this must mean something, right? They always seem to hide symbols throughout their videos, and I'm sure "Lights" won't be an exception. Thankfully, the ARMY is one genius bunch and can probably crack the code before the full video even drops on July 3.

So, ARMY, without further ado, here's the teaser clip for BTS' upcoming Japanese single "Lights."

UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN on YouTube

More to come...