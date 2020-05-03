ARMYs all around the world are celebrating BTS' epic win at the Kids' Choice Awards. Even though this year's event was held remotely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the annual ceremony was still packed with plenty of excitement. Check out BTS' Kids' Choice Award 2020 acceptance video filled with heartfelt messages for fans.

The 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards aired virtually on Saturday, May 2, featuring a night packed with celebrity appearances and performances. BTS won the award for Favorite Music Group, and a video of the crew accepting the honor was shared during the virtual event.

The group was all smiles as each member thanked their fans in the clip. RM started off the video, saying “Wow this is amazing. Thank you so much. So happy to get this award.” Then, V chimed in, “Thank you for voting for us, ARMY. Your love keeps us going,” while Jin said, "Thank you so much for loving our new album Map of the Soul: 7. Hope we can see you soon.”

Suga shared an update on the group's music: “We are doing great working very, very, very hard on our music." Jungkook added, “We miss you, ARMY, so, so much, and hopefully, see you soon!” J-Hope gave reassuring words about the coronavirus pandemic to fans: “Stay safe and connected. We hope everything will get better soon." Finally, Jimin wrapped up the adorable acceptance video, saying, “Thank you ARMY and thank you Kids’ Choice Awards.”

BTS beat out fellow nominees Fall Out Boy, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Panic! At The Disco, and The Chainsmokers to win the Favorite Music Group award. Check out the video for yourself below.

There were plenty of other awards given out during Saturday night's event. Some notable winners in the television section included Stranger Things for Favorite Family TV Show, America's Got Talent for Favorite Reality Show, Ellen Degeneres for Favorite TV Host, and Spongebob Squarepants for Favorite Animated Series. For the big screen, Avengers: Endgame won Favorite Movie and Frozen 2 won Favorite Animated Movie. In the music category, Ariana Grande won Favorite Female Artist, Shawn Mendes won Favorite Male Artist, Lil Nas X won Favorite Breakout New Artist, and Taylor Swift won Favorite Global Music Star.

BTS' 2020 tour, Map of the Soul, has been put on hold due to COVID-19. Though fans won't be able to see the group live this year, you can still show off your BTS love by purchasing Map of the Soul merchandise online.