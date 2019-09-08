BTS' J-Hope's Hair Evolution Proves He Can Rock Any Style Whatsoever
It's time for me to talk about Mr. Jung Hoseok, otherwise known as J-Hope from BTS. J-Hope is like the king when it comes to rocking different hairstyles, so much so that the BTS ARMY gives him different nicknames whenever he's sporting different looks. Besides J-Hope, fans also call the BTS member Hoseok, Hobi, and Jay, which is so amazing. I mean, what other celebs can say they have four names? J-Hope isn't shy when it comes to expressing himself through fashion and that's just one of the reasons why the ARMY admires him. One of the ways J-Hope experiments with his appearance is through changing up his hair. BTS' J-Hope's hair evolution shows he's not afraid to experiment with bold looks and that he can always pull them off.
Out of all the BTS members, Jimin and V have probably changed up their hair colors the most. (I'm not kidding. They've probably gone through the whole rainbow and then some.) But that doesn't mean that the other members haven't changed their hair in different ways. Members like Jungkook, Suga, RM, Jin, and J-Hope have dyed their hair several times, too, but they've also styled their hair differently for every BTS era. Sometimes, you just have to pay attention to catch those details. BTS' J-Hope's hair evolution is one of my personal faves, so let's take a look back at all of J-Hope's different hairstyles.