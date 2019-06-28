BTS World is finally here. BTS' mobile game has finally arrivedafter much teasing and fanfare, and with it, came the release of the group's only song created featuring all seven of the boys throughout the BTS World releases. The rest of the songs have been sub-unit tracks and theme songs, but BTS' "Heartbeat" music video for BTS World is the final track everyone's been waiting for, and the BTS ARMY is fully in love with it.

The mobile game was announced in April 2019, to the sheer delight and excitement of the group's fandom. It promised 10,000 new photos of RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook, as well as 100 new videos. The game itself, according to Billboard, was going to be a bit like Kim Kardashian Hollywood, in the sense that the game users are in charge of choosing what the game's main characters do throughout a day. With BTS World, however, the fate of the group's career is dependent on the game users, who act as the group's manager when playing. It sounds like a truly fun premise, TBH.

The marketing campaign for BTS World has included a slow release of the sub-unit songs, with the promise of a BTS World soundtrack (!!) coming shortly after the game's release on June 26. The last song sung by the boys to be released from the soundtrack before the whole thing dropped is "Heartbeat."

The BTS World Twitter account teased part of the song on June 22.

The tweet confirmed that the song and the BTS World soundtrack would be available to listen to for 48 hours, starting on June 26 (when "Heartbeat" dropped) and ending on June 28 (when the game releases).

Before this "Heartbeat" drop, the other BTS World drops included "A Brand New Day" featuring J-Hope, V, and Zara Larsson, "All Night" featuring RM, Suga, and Juice WRLD, and “Dream Glow” featuring Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Charli XCX.

"Heartbeat" marks the fourth and final song before the game and soundtrack release, and fans are already in love with it.

Frankly, they were in love with it just from the teaser.

Now that the song and a music video is here, the BTS ARMY is loving every amazeballs second of it. The video follows the boys through a similar journey that fans are walking them through in the game. And it'll make you so emotional to see as the beautiful lyrics of "Heartbeat" plays over the nostalgia-inducing shots in the video.

You can check out the full music video here.

BTS WORLD Official on YouTube

The BTS World game is be free to download, but has in-app purchases, according to Billboard. It also has opportunities throughout the game for fans to interact with the guys on social media.

Congrats, BTS ARMY. You made it through all of the waiting that has led to the release of "Heartbeat," the BTS World game, and the BTS World original soundtrack, and was well worth the wait, was't it? Now listen, play, and enjoy!