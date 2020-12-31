BTS' Map of the Soul tour didn't happen in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop the group from giving fans a year's worth of amazing performances anyway. The guys used the virtual space to their advantage by having even bigger special effects and choreography numbers on stage. On Dec. 31, they gave their final performance of the year during Big Hit's New Year's Eve live concert. Fans couldn't wait to find out which tracks they'd perform, especially since they dropped two albums' worth of songs in 2020. BTS' 2021 New Year's Eve Live concert setlist turned out to be just what fans wanted because it included everyone's favorites.

Big Hit's New Year's Eve Live concert was the perfect way to ring in 2021. BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, and so many other K-Pop groups performed. Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki also made guest appearances. Fans wondered if they were going to perform with BTS since they all have songs with them. And, as always, ARMYs were onto something, because they did!

But the best part of the night was the fact that Suga joined them to perform some songs. Suga, who just had shoulder surgery in November, first told fans he would perform at BTS' New Year's Eve Live concert during a Dec. 28 VLIVE, clarifying that he wouldn't be doing choreo.

"Since my recovery is going well, I’ll probably attend [Big Hit's New Year's Eve live concert," he said. "I won’t be able to do [dance] performances [or] hold a microphone with my left hand since it hasn’t even been two months since my surgery." In the end, he joined the group for their meet and greet before the show as well as their performance of "Make It Right" and "Life Goes On."

Altogether, BTS ended up putting together a perfect blend of their new and old music to create the ultimate concert setlist to ring in the new year! Check it out below.

"Dynamite" "Best of Me" "Mic Drop" ft. Steve Aoki "Make It Right" ft. Lauv "Boy With Luv" ft. Halsey "Life Goes On"

