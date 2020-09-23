BTS is a beacon of light to fans for a number of reasons. They endlessly inspire with their music, are always smiling from ear to ear, and put on show-stopping concerts every time they hit the stage. In 2020, they spent more time away from fans than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they want ARMYS to know they're never alone. When the band was asked to speak at this year's UN General Assembly, they delivered so much inspiration. BTS' 2020 UN General Assembly speech was a reminder we're all in this together.

According to BTS' official YouTube page, the band wanted to share a message about learning to "live on in a new world” while supporting one another in warm solidarity.

RM was the first bandmate to speak in the video. "As a boy from the small city of Ilsan in Korea, as a young man standing at the UNGA, as a global citizen of this world, I imagined the limitless possibilities before all of us and my heart beating with excitement," he said. "But Covid-19 was beyond my imagination. Our world tour was totally canceled, all our plans went away, and I became alone."

Jimin chimed in as well, admitting the pandemic made him feel hopeless. “Everything fell apart. I could only look outside my window," he recalled. "And then, my friends took my hand. We comforted each other and talked about what we could do together.”

V admitted he felt the weight of the pandemic as well. "It felt lonelier and smaller," he said in the video. “I was frustrated and depressed, but I took notes, wrote songs, and thought about who I was. I thought, ‘If I give up here, then I’m not the star of my life. This is what an awesome person would do.'”

J-Hope shared that after life in lockdown, BTS made new music and it's their most honest yet. “This is where the music came from, and this made us honest,” he said. “Our lives are unpredictable. We don’t know all the answers. I knew where I wanted to go, but not how I could get there. All I did to get here was trust ourselves, do my best, and love what I do.”

BTS previously spoke at the UN General Assembly in 2018, and in 2020, their return was a much-needed dose of positivity to ARMYs everywhere.