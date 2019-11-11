BTS' 2019 People's Choice Awards Snub Has ARMYs So Confused

BTS may not have shown up for the 2019 People's Choice Awards, but the BTS ARMY sure made it seem like they did by taking over Twitter. On Sunday, Nov. 10, fans glued themselves to their TV screens to see if BTS won any of their three nominations for Best Music Video, Concert Tour, or Favorite Group. BTS was up against the likes of Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, BLACKPINK, and Ariana Grande in their categories, so it could have really gone either way. Unfortunately, the night didn't pan out like the BTS ARMY hoped, and BTS' 2019 People's Choice Awards snub has fans not only upset, but super confused.

The BTS ARMY had quite a few reasons to think the band would sweep the PCAs. Map of the Soul: Persona was their third album in 12 months to top the Billboard 200 chart, the group's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour was one of the highest earning tours of 2019, and the band just has an impressive track record of dominating fan-voted categories, including Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards (which they've won every year since 2017). Fans were sure they had at least one of their PCA nominations in the bag. But unfortunately, they didn't.

At the end of the night, fans found out BTS lost all three awards to BLACKPINK.

HERE'S HOW THE BTS ARMY REACTED TO BTS' LOSS:

The BTS ARMY takes fan voting pretty seriously. Fans even keep track of BTS' Twitter votes each day, which seemed to show BTS leading in their categories at the end of the PCAs voting period.

While Twitter wasn't the only place fans could vote for their faves to win, fans felt it was strange that, considering BTS' apparent lead in Twitter votes, that they'd lose all three awards. Fans took to Twitter calling the show "rigged." (Elite Daily didn't hear back after reaching out to E! for comment on fans' concerns.)

The BTS ARMY did some digging and discovered that, according to the People's Choice Awards rules, fans actually vote for the "potential winner" of the awards, but the winners are ultimately determined by NBCU.

E! has not addressed the backlash over BTS' snubs or fans' accusations that the results were rigged. As for ARMYs, they'll brush this loss off and channel their anger into voting for BTS in the countless other award show categories they're up for this year.