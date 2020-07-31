Those who follow the drama surrounding TikTok's biggest stars know members of the Sway House and Hype House have a complicated relationship, to say the least. While many of them are friends or have dated, others don't exactly see eye to eye. For example, back in March, Sway House's Bryce Hall and Josh Richards shaded Hype House's Chase Hudson with the release of their diss track "Still Softish." Although Hall is still friends with his ex Addison Rae Easterling, who is also part of Hype House, he apparently doesn't like her collective at all. Bryce Hall's tweets about Hype House being "full of lies" may reveal his true feelings.

Fans think Hall's tweets were in response to Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson's reported break up, which came following rumors of Johnson cheating on D'Amelio with Hall's ex-girlfriend, Elle Danjean. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for D'Amelio, Johnson, and Danjean for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.) Fans believe they're no longer together because D'Amelio unfollowed Johnson on Instagram on July 30.

The rumors made things complicated for Hall because Johnson is a fellow Sway House member. D'Amelio previously seemed to deny she and Johnson were in a rocky place, but after more cheating rumors surfaced regarding Johnson, fans think they finally called it quits and Hall decided to speak out as a result.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Around the same time D'Amelio unfollowed Johnson on IG, Hall tweeted some shady things about the Hype House, and fans took it as a sign the messages were directed at the breakup. "F*ck the Hype House… full of lies and sh*t ass content, literally the epitome of scum... Don’t worry though, they’ll hit me up in a few days and ask me to film," he wrote.

However, the star said his tweets weren't about that. "To everyone that’s saying this is about the Dixie and Griff situation… I'm not involved and neither are any of you guys nor do any of you know the story of what happened," Hall told fans. "Stop picking sides before you hear both sides of the story..go sniff some dirty socks and stfu."

As if there wasn't enough drama between Sway House and Hype House, this situation has only made things more confusing for their fans.