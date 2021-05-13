It's not hard to believe that people seriously love hard seltzer. However, the latest collaboration between drinkware company BrüMate and organic alcohol brand Crook and Marker is a wild twist on the boozy sip that sounds like a total joke. The sip in question is BrüMate and Crook and Marker's Hard Pickle Seltzer, and even though it started as an April Fools' Day joke, it's now a real sip. If you’re brave enough to imbibe a sweet and sour hard seltzer that presumably tastes like pickles, here’s what you need to know before it launches.

BrüMate and Crook and Marker announced the Afternoon Dillight Hard Pickle Seltzer on Thursday, May 13, and it’s a wild joke that turned into a reality. The Hard Pickle Seltzer will launch as the first of the brands’ Crook’d Brü Series, a lineup of limited-edition hard seltzers with unexpected flavors. The Afternoon Dillight Hard Pickle Seltzer will feature zero sugar and a 5% ABV. As for the flavor, you can expect a savory dill taste and a salty zing for the most unusual twist on seltzer you've seen yet. Available in 12-count packs starting in summer 2021, Hard Pickle Seltzer will only be available in a total of 10,000 packs.

To make sure you don't get salty with FOMO, you'll need to get more info on the drop by heading to the official Crooked Brü website. Once there, people 21 and over can sign up for its VIPickle list to get a heads up on all things Hard Pickle Seltzer. You can also follow the official Crook'd Brü Instagram page @crookdbru for updates on the launch.�

Once the packs release, you'll be able to buy one through Crooked Brü's website. Unfortunately, the sip won't be available at any retail locations, so you'll want to keep your eyes peeled before it sells out online.

If you’re wondering where Crook and Marker and BrüMate came up with the idea, the creation stems back to April Fools' Day on April 1, 2020. Since BrüMate's founder loves pickles, the company pranked followers with the idea of releasing a pickle-flavored hard seltzer. It was totally a joke, but some fans stanned the idea, and over 10,000 people signed up via email for deets in only 24 hours. Thanks to the unexpected interest, BrüMate decided to make it a real ~thing~ and teamed up with Crook and Marker to help create a sweet and salty seltzer inspired by fermented cucumbers.

Courtesy of BrüMate and Crook & Marker

As you're waiting for more news about the Hard Pickle Seltzer, you can pass the time by playing Whack a' Pickle on the seltzer's website, check out Crook and Marker's other flavors (which are definitely not as odd), and browse hard seltzer insulators from BrüMate (the brand recommends the OD Green shade to match the pickle theme). You can also check out Crook'd Brü's spokesperson for the pickle-flavored hard seltzer, Juss Dil'Witit, and his sage advice: “Life’s less salty with a pickle in your palm and a lil’ booze in your belly."

Even if you don't love the idea of a Hard Pickle Seltzer, you might just be curious enough to taste the packs once they launch. In the meantime, if you head to the store to try Crook and Marker's sips, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.