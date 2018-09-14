He hasn't appeared with his extended family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians much, but Brody Jenner will officially reclaim his title as viewers' reality TV boyfriend on MTV's upcoming The Hills: New Beginnings. While he caught fans' attention back in the day for pursuing romance with co-star Lauren Conrad and then her replacement Kristin Cavallari, the former teen dream definitely won't be as unattached on the reboot as he was back in the day. Brody Jenner will be in The Hills: New Beginnings with his wife, so it's probably a good thing that Conrad and Cavallari aren't returning for the new show.

Originally making his reality TV debut on the short-lived The Princes of Malibu alongside future Hills co-star Spencer Pratt, Jenner first appeared on The Hills in a sweet relationship with narrator Conrad. Fitting with the show's tendency to produce fake storylines, Jenner later revealed that the two never actually dated. Claiming that many of his playboy antics on The Hills were fabricated, Jenner also never dated Cavallari while on the show. Instead, the two actually briefly dated after Cavallari starred on The Hills predecessor Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

We don't know if The Hills: New Beginnings will address how manufactured the original series was, but seeing as Jenner's wife Kaitlynn Carter Jenner is appearing alongside him, the Ghosts of Fake TV Past have to be discussed, right?

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight reports that after a month of negotiations, the Jenners recently signed an official deal to appear on New Beginnings. Jenner took to Instagram to confirm the news, sharing a photo of his headshot across a building on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip. In the photo caption, he writes, "Don't call it a comeback." Hmm, who knew Brody could pull such a Spencer?

A source told ET, "Brody and Kaitlynn’s participation not only depends on the deal but very much the creative of the show especially considering that Lauren Conrad is not participating."

Now that we know the couple is onboard, it looks like they approve of the way the production team wants to run the series. Any details about how or if the show will include The Hills' narration feature are unknown, but if MTV ultimately decides to divvy those duties among its cast, there are definitely enough people to take on the job. The Jenners join a confirmed cast of Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby Brescia, and Jason Wahler. Carter likely won't be the only new face on the series either — former Disney star Kyle Massey is also reportedly joining the revival.

Marrying in June 2018 after five years of dating, the Jenners now face the prospect of being on reality TV within their first year of marriage. Without any of Jenner's former fake girlfriends on the New Beginnings series, it looks like we can expect a peaceful (and, albeit, a little boring) look at their newlywed experience. After all, so many cast members are now married with kids that we can't exactly hope to see the explosive drama of club nights on the new show. It's still unwritten, but fingers crossed for a tiny bit of juicy drama when these people are back on TV together.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV in 2019.