When my cousin and I were younger, we used to dream of one day meeting two boy cousins who we would fall in love with and marry in a joint wedding. Then the four of us would move in together and live our lives as one big happy family until the end of time. Unfortunately, as time went on, we forced ourselves to let go of this dream. But for two sets of identical twins, our childhood dream has actually become reality. Brittany and Briana Deane married Josh and Jeremy Salyers in the ultimate dream twin double wedding.

So, to be clear, these people were able to take my childhood dream and multiply it by, like, 5,000. Brittany and Briana Deane (now Salyers) are 32-year-old identical twin sisters who, according to PEOPLE, have always dreamed of marrying identical twin brothers.

One would usually assume a dream that specific would be hard to turn into reality but, in their case, it actually happened.

Just this summer, the twin sisters tied the knot with 32-year-old identical twin brothers, Josh and Jeremy Salyers. As if that wasn't twintastic enough, PEOPLE reports their ceremony took place at the 2018 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio... where the two sets of twins met a year ago. Is it just me or is the word "twin" starting to sound funny?

Oh, and how could I forget the theme of the wedding? Just when you thought it couldn't get any more twinny, the couples decided to name their wedding theme "Twice Upon a Time." Briana, who married Jeremy, described the wedding to PEOPLE as a "double fairy tale."

The brides, who consider themselves "two halves of a whole," had no issue planning the joint wedding, according to PEOPLE. "We had the same vision of what our double wedding day would look like," says Brittany. "We work well together and I would say the hardest part is planning everything across state lines because none of us live in Twinsburg, Ohio." PEOPLE reports the brides are from Virginia, while the grooms are from Maryland.

"It’s really been a fairy tale come true. Marrying twins is something that’s very important to us," she tells PEOPLE. "Even when we were little girls, I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves."

What makes these nuptials extra special is the fact that their grooms also shared this dream of marrying identical twins. "If they couldn’t find identical twin girls that matched up well with them, they were never getting married," Brittany tells PEOPLE. "I think that they experienced a lot of the same challenges dating what we call singletons, that means non-twins. It’s hard when you’re dating someone and they don’t understand the twin bond."

The newlyweds are just as baffled that this far-fetched dream actually came true as we are. "We knew that the chances were incredibly scarce. The stars had to align for our dreams to come true," Brittany explains to PEOPLE. "I get to marry the man of my dreams and at the same time I get to look over next to me and see my twin sister marrying the man of her dreams." And the men of their dreams just so happen to be identical twins experiencing the same exact whirlwind of emotions!

Moving forward, the duo of duos plans on raising their families together.

"When we have children, my and Josh’s children will be genetic siblings to Briana and Jeremy’s children," Brittany tells PEOPLE. "Even though they’re cousins, they’re technically genetic siblings. We imagine it will be like two moms and two dads all raising our families together."

If you're sitting there thinking to yourself, "wow, this is way too good. I wish I could watch these people on TV," you're in luck. Their wedding will air on TLC in 2019. "The upcoming TLC special will invite viewers into the extraordinary world of twin subculture and illuminate the daily life of identical twins," a rep tells Elite Daily in an email. "Not only will viewers get a first-hand look at the unique bond that these twins have with each other, and their soon-to-be spouses, but they also get to tag along with the quartet as they prepare for their joint nuptials and ultimately proclaim ‘I do’ — twice."

Um... yeah, you can bet your bottom dollar I'm tuning the eff in for that special.

