Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Body Language At Their Red Carpet Debut Is So Heart-Warming
After three years of keeping their relationship relatively low-key, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's body language at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere on July 22 speaks volumes about their love connection. For those of you who haven't been fully keeping up with Spears, her appearance at the premiere marks the first time she and Asghari attend a red carpet together. And, according to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, they freaking crushed it. "Overall they look more connected than some celebs we've seen on the red carpet," Brown says after taking a look at their pictures.
Before we get into their on point body language at the premiere, let's talk about Spears and Asghari's relationship. According to Us Weekly, the two began dating back in 2016 when they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. In the video, Asghari (a dancer) played Spears' love interest. Eventually, the fictional story line turned into reality, and they began dating IRL. They finally became Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017 when Spears posted a cute picture of them cuddling up at dinner.
Fast forward three years, and now they're hitting red carpet movie premieres together. “Britney and Sam were really looking forward to their first premiere together,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly. “She was super excited to see the movie because she is a huge Brad Pitt fan and has had the biggest crush on him since she was a little girl.” Apparently, their excitement for the big night translated to their body language, because the two were looking very happy and in love all night long.
Don't believe me? Check out their pictures for yourself, along with Brown's analyses of their body language.
They definitely put on a little show for the cameras.
Ah, a good old fashioned smooch on the red carpet. I think most of us agree upon first glance that this kiss isn't exactly super steamy, and Brown confirms that the kiss was most likely staged for the cameras.
"This isn't the most passionate kiss we've seen on the red carpet," she confirms, noting that they each only have one arm around the other and that "there's a noticeable gap between them."
So why bother kissing if it's going to be so dang awkward? Brown believes it was "clearly done for the cameras."
They're totally in sync.
OK, so the kiss might have been staged, but Brown believes the two definitely share a super real romantic connection.
"Their shoulders are angled toward each other and so are their feet," Brown explains. "So that says their energy is focused on each other." That being said, Brown notes that Asghari is still super committed to that "intense supermodel look" he's rocking on his face.
You do you, dude.
Spears is a little stressed.
Yes, she has her bae by her side, and yes, she's been on the red carpet a million times before this... but that doesn't mean that Spears automatically feels totally comfortable making such a public appearance with her bae.
According to Brown, she's showing some signs of nervousness. "She's waving to the crowd and has a look of slight worry on her face," explains Brown. "Is she concerned about if she's being accepted? Or with how they're looking? We don't know exactly. Body language tells us what's on someone's mind, but doesn't say why, so it could be something else."
While we don't really know what's going through Spears' head, one thing is for sure: Her dude has her back. "He's leaning in and is totally connected to her," Brown says of Asghari in this picture.
At the end of the day, Brown believes the two are the real deal. "Overall it's clear they do have a good connection," Brown explains. "I think they're just dipping their toe into joint appearances on the red carpet. They're showing us just enough to let us know they're together and have a good thing going."
Woot woot! Maybe Asghari will serve as inspo for some new Britney bops? Please? I'm begging.