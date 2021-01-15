Bridgerton is a who's who of British stars from all over the map. From Polly Walker from HBO's Rome to Ruth Gemmell from several PBS series, fans of British imports will have a field day figuring out where they've seen that actor before. But the central couple isn't as well known. Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, can be traced back to the sleeper hit Younger. But many fans are asking where they've seen Regé-Jean Page. It turns out he's been a working actor since childhood, and many have seen Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page's Harry Potter cameo even if they don't know it.

The London-born Page got involved in the National Youth Theatre when he was in secondary school, making him want to be an actor. In the mid-2000s, he managed to land a couple of small roles, including the UK's long-running primetime medical drama Casualty. But his first big movie was one a lot of British teens, and young twenty-somethings would have dreamed of landing: a role in Harry Potter.

Sadly, Page wasn't one of those who got to hang out with the sorting hat, nor does he have an assigned house. He didn't even get to attend Hogwarts. But he did land an invite to the wedding of the year when Bill and Fleur got married.

It makes sense, especially if one has read Hogwarts: A History. Until the International Statute of Wizarding Secrecy passed in 1689, many well-to-do wizarding families regularly mingled with the titled aristocracy. An upper-class family like the Duke of Hastings would have been old friends with the Weasleys, even if the latter had fallen on hard times. Obviously, this is just groundwork for the inevitable Bridgerton/Potter crossover fanfic coming to an AO3 near you.

In reality, Page wasn't a central character of any kind. The cast list doesn't even mention him; he's just one of many "Uncredited Wedding Guests" that studded the scene. From there, he wound up on the TV comedy Fresh Meat before finally breaking through in 2016 as Chicken George in the History Channel's Roots remake. That lead to a role in Shonda Rhimes-produced but short-lived series For the People, and finally to Bridgerton.

Hopefully, there will be more seasons of Bridgerton announced soon so that fans can get more of Page as the Duke.